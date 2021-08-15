Free Meals for All SFUSD Students

High School students eating lunch Photo By: San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD)

As most students in San Francisco head back to school this week, their parents may be relieved to know that thanks to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act , a new Nationwide Waiver has been adopted by the San Francisco Unified School District, which means there will be no charge for meals during the 2021-2022 school year.

SFUSD will begin offering free meals to all students in an effort to ensure children receive healthy and nutritious meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, when classes resume on Monday, August, 16, 2021, SFUSD will offer students breakfast, lunch, snacks and supper meals (to those taking part in afterschool programs).

“I’m thrilled that California made history as the first state to adopt free Universal School Meals - an initiative that extends the support of providing free school meals for all students regardless of their family income or application status,” said SF Board of Education President Gabriela Lopez. “When schools are in-person, we serve 7.5 million meals per year to 54,000 students at 136 schools across the City,” said Lopez.

Nutritional meals being served @ SFUSD schools Photo By: San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD)

SFUSD is the seventh largest school district in California and educates over 56,000 PreK-12 students every year. SFUSD is also the largest meal provider in San Francisco and since the start of the pandemic SFUSD has offered nourishing meals including breakfast, lunch, snacks and supper to San Francisco families in need.

“We know that students learn better when they have access to healthy meals,” added SFUSD Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews. “SFUSD's Student Nutrition Services staff have done an incredible job, serving over 7.3 million meals at dozens of schools during the pandemic,” added Matthews.

Students eating lunch Photo by: SFUSD

In fact, according to SFUSD, the Gordon J. Lau Elementary School served the most Grab & Go meals since the Grab & Go service began. But, the district’s Grab & Go meals program ended on July 29 so staff could begin preparing for in-person learning which resumes for all students on August 16.

SFUSD says no student will be turned away during any school meal service, regardless of whether or not their paperwork or forms are completed. But, there are steps parents can take to help ensure federal funds stay in San Francisco’s school district.

Complete your Emergency Contact Card so your child’s school can get in touch with you in the event of an emergency. Visit sfusd.edu/EmergencyCard for more information.

so your child’s school can get in touch with you in the event of an emergency. Visit for more information. Fill out the Multipurpose Family Income Form (MFIF) to secure essential funding for your school. Apply at SchoolCafe.com , and visit sfusd.edu/MFIF for more information.

to secure essential funding for your school. Apply at , and visit for more information. Complete the Student Family Handbook Acknowledgement Form. Fill out the Google Form to indicate whether you prefer a digital or paper copy of the Handbook. You can also call the Student Family and School Resource Link at 415-340-1716 for assistance.

Fill out the to indicate whether you prefer a digital or paper copy of the Handbook. You can also call the Student Family and School Resource Link at 415-340-1716 for assistance. Update your contact information on ParentVUE to receive phone, email and text notifications from your school and SFUSD. Visit sfusd.edu/ParentVUE for more information and to access tutorials.

Students eating meals during luch Photo By: SFUSD

For more information about SFUSD’s Free MEAL program, or to take a look at some of the School Menus , visit: School Meals are Free @ sfusd.edu .

