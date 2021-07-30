Chicago, IL

Chicago is proving to be the hotspot for independent coffee roasters and brewers

Danielle Braff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H52Jw_0bCkoZ2J00
Maple Leaf Coffee Roasters are one of many new independent roasters in Chicago.Maple Leaf Coffee Roasters

Chicago is proving to be the hotspot for independent coffee roasters and brewers.

By Danielle Braff

(Chicago) Move over, Seattle. Chicago is quickly becoming the new coffee mecca. When Starbucks was looking for the perfect spot to launch its world’s largest roastery, it looked no further than the Windy City. The five-story, 35,000 square foot coffee haven on the Magnificent Mile is rarely without a long line of eager fans out the door - but it’s far from the only spot to get a caffeine fix here. 

There are more than 100,000 coffee-related businesses in the United States, according to Apartment Guide, and Chicago is now ranked number 2 in the nation for the top cities based on total coffee shops, with 2.6 coffee shops per square mile (it’s only beaten by New York). As a contrast, Portland has just 2.5 coffee shops per square mile.

Chicago has finally gotten a coffee bug, and we simply can’t get enough of the locally roasted, craft coffee. Within the last year, former Chicago Bulls player Jimmy Butler founded Big Face Coffee while Chicago Cub Ian Happ invested in Connect Roasters while Junebug Cafe, Botanical Cafe and La Borra Cafe were just some of a few that joined the independent mixes.

Chicago has adopted a unique method of sourcing and roasting where coffee brands are able to travel and source their own beans directly from the farmers, says Xi Marquez, a sustainability and lifestyle influencer in Chicago, and an avid coffee drinker. Beans can’t be grown in the midwest, so this creates a great deal of variety and tremendous quality in a city that needs fuel for its hustle and bustle.

“But personally, I think there are some other factors that help,” Marquez says. “For one, the neighborhood culture of Chicago creates an environment where every neighborhood can have its own local coffee spot - folks love to have their go-to local spots within walking distance that they can return to time and time again.” The harsh winters don’t hurt either, she added.

And Chicagoans have attached themselves to the elevated coffee experience. Marquez’ favorite coffee beans to take home are from The Coffee & Tea Exchange in Chicago, and she loves her local Pilsen coffee shop, Brew Brew Coffee & Tea, which uses the local roaster, Passion House. 

“I believe Chicago is like the rest of the country - the city is not necessarily more into coffee - they’ve just discovered more specialty coffee,” says Michael Schultz, the CEO of Infuse Hospitality based in Chicago, whose brand, Fairgrounds Craft Coffee & Tea, currently operates eight locations in Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee and Dallas. “Just like the trends in craft cocktails and wine - they’re discovering the nuances in quality coffee.” 

Chicago roasters are creating their own flavor notes and variety within their specialty coffees, and the roasters are opening shops to showcase their products, Schultz says. 

Dark Matter Coffee is one of the big names shaking up Chicago's coffee industry. They deal directly with their farming partners, sourcing beans that are either exclusive or not readily available in the US market, explains Kyle Hodges, of Dark Matter Coffee.

"Our culinary outlook on coffee has propelled us to create or extend new fermentation practices, barrel aged and cask conditioned coffees," Hodges says.

They're not the only innovators, however.

Maple Leaf Coffee Roasters, an artisan coffee roaster in Roselle, 30 minutes outside Chicago, opened in March 2018, researches, sources and roasts their own coffee in small batches. They typically feature more than 10 different roasts from light to dark, and they have varieties within roast level, countries of origin and pricing. 

“One of the most fulfilling parts of running this business has been introducing people to what a coffee roaster is all about,” says Alex Behrens, the co-founder of Maple Leaf Coffee Roasters. 

Although Chicago is quickly becoming a coffee city, most of the coffee drinkers are humble sippers.

“While we attract a fair share of coffee aficionados, the number of regular folks far outnumbers the share of folks with refined paletes,” Behrens says. “One of the most fulfilling parts of running this business has been introducing people to what a coffee roaster is all about.” 

We'll drink to that.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bd2101c86286ea3bd02a3f7c3e6eefd2.blob

I'm a lifestyle writer with a focus on trends, fashion, parenting and business. My stories have appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Chicago Tribune and more. I live just outside Chicago with my husband, daughter, two cats and a dog. I love to travel to exotic locations and to read memoirs.

Chicago, IL
558 followers
Loading

More from Danielle Braff

Illinois State

Illinois Makes a Contraception Breakthrough

Women in the Windy City can order and receive birth control without leaving the couch. Sophia Yen of Pandia Health aims to get birth control to women in the easiest way possible.Credit Pandia Health.Read full story
2 comments

Chicago Graffiti Artists are Reclaiming their Space with a Tour

Graffiti artists are trying to reclaim their art.Graffiti & Gears. Take a tour of the once shunned graffiti art with the graffiti artists themselves. (Chicago) Once shunned by society as gang artists, illegal spray painters and a general nuisance, graffiti artists have returned to Chicago, this time attempting to carry a different title.Read full story
2 comments

The new members-only club in Chicago

Guild Row aims to turns hobbies into a community.Credit Guild Row. Got a new hobby during the pandemic? This club is for you. (Chicago) A new members-only club in Chicago is embracing all the new hobbies Chicagoans picked up during the pandemic - and they’re hoping to craft these hobbies into a full-blown community.Read full story
2 comments

Take a vacation in Scottie Pippen’s home

Scottie Pippen is renting out his Highland Park home on Airbnb for $92 per night.Credit Airbnb. NBA star and olympian Scottie Pippen opens his Illinois home for Airbnb stays. (Chicago) If your Olympic dream never materialized, not all is lost. You can now live like an Olympic champion - albeit briefly. Olympian and former Highland Park resident Scottie Pippen, is renting out his mansion for $92 per night on Airbnb for three August dates. Those dates - August 2, 4 and 6 - coincide with the Olympic Games’ basketball competitions, which will be aired on NBC, and may be streamed onto Pippen’s home theater.Read full story
19 comments

Long Grove is electing a very slobbery, furry mayor

Yogi the dog is running for mayor of Long Grove.Credit Erron Fisher. Historic Long Grove is in the midst of a heavily contested dog mayoral race. (Chicago) Yogi Fisher represents a true rags-to-riches story.Read full story
7 comments

Chicago chefs create yummy pantry staples during the pandemic

Stephanie Izard created a new line of pantry-friendly staples during the pandemic.Credit Anthony Tahlier. One lasting upside from the pandemic: You can now stock your pantry with local chef-made goodies.Read full story

A new podcast combines comedy, food and Chicago

What happens when a comedian and a chef create a podcast?. 77 Flavors of Chicago visited Nicky's in Beverly to try this sandwich.Credit 77 Flavors of Chicago. (Chicago) It all started in a comedy show in Uptown Chicago in November 2019.Read full story
1 comments

The new dumpster divers in Chicago

You never know what you'll find when you go dumpster diving in Chicago.Credit Dazed Beauty. Today's dumpster divers are hitting Instagram, showing off their #dumpsterdivefinds, bragging about their #dumpsterdivehauls and describing how their dumpster diving is saving the planet.Read full story
18 comments

Illinois is saving the bees

Villages, cities, restaurants and businesses throughout Chicago are installing rooftop beehives. Best Bees maintains bee hives throughout the Chicago area.Credit Best Bees. (Chicago) Chicagoans are abuzz with their sweet way to save the planet.Read full story
6 comments

The Surprising Animal Who is Now a Legal Resident of Morton Grove

A miniature pig has solved her legal battles with Morton Grove. Cotton the Pig will be allowed to continue living in Morton Grove.The Minx family. (Chicago) Cotton, the 70-pound miniature pig, had only one apparent desire: To make her home in Morton Grove permanent. But the village, which is 13 miles north of the Loop, had other plans for little Cotton.Read full story
3 comments

Why Chicago street vendors can finally cook in their own kitchen

Street vendors are finally experiencing freedom in Chicago.Street Vendor Project. (Chicago)It’s been a long hustle, but Chicago street vendors can finally cook in their own kitchen. Following a decades-long struggle, Chicago-area street vendors bought their own West side commercial kitchen - the final step in sealing their identity as legal vendors.Read full story
8 comments

Palmer House Hilton reopens

The Palmer House Hilton is reopening.Palmer House Hilton. The famous Chicago hotel closed for a year, but announced reopening plans. Socially distanced, masked Chicagoans gathered around the Palmer House Hilton during the pandemic to say final “goodbyes” to the hotel that’s hosted Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and more. They peeked into the lobby where the original chocolate fudge brownie was created and served, and they took photos in front of the building which housed the first hotel elevator.Read full story

200 birds are dying daily in Chicago

Light pollution isn’t just bad for the environment: It’s also killing the birds. Light pollution is killing Chicago's birds.Credit Raphael Rychetsky. (Chicago) One by one, the birds fly happily toward Chicago’s McCormick Place, just south of the Loop. And one by one, they hit the convention center and fall to the cement, dead.Read full story
13 comments

Move into Chicago’s own Barbie Dreamhouse

This colorful Candyland home is on the market.Credit Burt Sudhaung. A home reminiscent of Barbie’s Dreamhouse is on the market in Chicago. (Chicago) Chicago’s one and only life-size Barbie Dreamhouse has finally hit the market.Read full story
6 comments

Chicago is one of the top Instagrammable spots in the world

Jessica Alzamora, a full-time Chicago-based influencer, loves to take pictures throughout the city.Jessica Alzamora. A new study places Chicago in the top 10 most Instagrammable places across the globe.Read full story
6 comments

Chicago’s most notorious neighborhood drops its nickname

Chicago’s Boystown neighborhood quietly drops its quirky nod to its gay culture. Littered with rainbow flags, gay bars and signs welcoming the LGBTQ community to the neighborhood, the area of Chicago nestled within East Lakeview from Halsted Street between Barry Street and Irving Park Road has been lovingly referred to as “Boystown” for as long as anyone living there can recall.Read full story
27 comments

Chicago businesses make major changes post George Floyd

Chicagoans are still fighting for diversity 1 year post George Floyd's death.Credit Kon Karampelas. In the year following George Floyd’s death, businesses across Chicago pledged to help with diversity training.Read full story
15 comments

A preview of the five new Chicago hotels you can’t miss

Chicago is ready for tourists and staycationers with five new hotels. Pendry Hotel is one of five to hit the Chicago travel scene.Credit Pendry Hotel. (Chicago) It’s been a rough year, but Chicago is officially back in business with five brand new hotels. One is astride Navy Pier; another boasts a Michelin-starred chef at its restaurant; and yet another is housed in the third tallest building in the city, with the award-winning Alinea Group at the helm. It’s time to pack your bags.Read full story
3 comments

Food halls are transforming the Chicago Loop

Dog Haus is serving up its first bites at Kitchen United Mix.Light Leaks Productions. As restaurants disappear, food halls swarm inside the Loop. (Chicago) As soon as Chicagoans began working remotely, restaurants in the Loop began shutting down in quick succession. Trattoria No. 10, Well’s Street Market, Ronny’s, Everest . . . gone.Read full story

Comments / 2

Community Policy