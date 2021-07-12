Long Grove, IL

Long Grove is electing a very slobbery, furry mayor

Danielle Braff

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBDxi_0auXA5Z400
Yogi the dog is running for mayor of Long Grove.Credit Erron Fisher.

Historic Long Grove is in the midst of a heavily contested dog mayoral race.

By Danielle Braff

(Chicago) Yogi Fisher represents a true rags-to-riches story.

Born on the streets of the South Side of Chicago, he was believed to have been homeless for the first year of his life. After being hit by three cars, Yogi went into foster care before he was adopted by the Fisher family in Long Grove, a quaint village of about 8,000 people 35 miles northwest of Chicago.

Today, Fisher is campaigning to be the next mayor of Long Grove. He’s a 180 pound Mastiff rescue who enjoys donating blood to other dogs in need, relaxing on his massive dog bed and getting belly rubs.

Fisher is one of 20 dogs running to be the first dog mayor of Long Grove, a race created by the Long Grove Historical Society to raise money for the village - but also a race taken very seriously by the dogs and their owners. Each vote costs $1, and there are unlimited votes per person. Long Grove is following in the footsteps of Fair Haven, Vermont, which elected Lincoln the goat as its honorary mayor and Murfee, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, as its current mayor  in 2018, raising $30,000 total to renovate their community playground. 

In Long Grove, the winning dog will preside over a number of events and ceremonies throughout the year, says Aaaron Underwood, the Long Grove Historical Society Historian. 

“We’re a very dog friendly town with lots of outdoor dining, events and festivals throughout the year, and our local dog owners frequently enjoyed the town in the company of their pets,” Underwood says. “So I think this is a natural extension and celebration of the town’s synergy with their dogs.” 

The race so far is a very close one, and many of the dogs have been pulling all-nighters campaigning. 

“One candidate had several people vote from a local bar around midnight, so I assume their meet and greet went pretty late,” Underwood says. Other dogs were spotted wandering throughout Long Grove bribing voters with candy - and some were even audacious enough to bride with actual kisses (Underwood is looking into the legality of that move). 

Fisher, who won’t sink so low as to kiss his potential voters, has logged time on Facebook, trying to convince friends and family that he’s worthy of being mayor. 

“He wants to show the world that you can come from the streets, and rise to become mayor,” says Mollie Fisher, one of his campaign managers. Yogi Fisher has plans to go out for beers this week to meet other people in Long Grove, and he just may hand out candy. If residents spot him sleeping in the bar, they may wake him with a gentle nudge, and he’d be happy to talk politics, Mollie Fisher says. 

Other dogs have secured social media accounts to help with their campaigns. Yappy Yani, a lifelong resident of Long Grove, loves to document her excursions throughout her village via Instagram (where you may also vote for her). She’s been busy campaigning at the Long Grove Strawberry Fest and at her local private pool.

And then there’s Bella Starburst, a chihuahua determined to distribute resources such as free bundt cakes for all, to install a Long Grove dog park and to normalize neck rolls. As a female mixed dog, Bella has a perspective that’s different from her fellow candidates - so she can offer fresh ideas that will make Long Grove a better place. 

She sounds like the purrr-fect candidate. 

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 7

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_bd2101c86286ea3bd02a3f7c3e6eefd2.blob

I'm a lifestyle writer with a focus on trends, fashion, parenting and business. My stories have appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Chicago Tribune and more. I live just outside Chicago with my husband, daughter, two cats and a dog. I love to travel to exotic locations and to read memoirs.

Chicago, IL
556 followers
Loading

More from Danielle Braff

Illinois Makes a Contraception Breakthrough

Women in the Windy City can order and receive birth control without leaving the couch. Sophia Yen of Pandia Health aims to get birth control to women in the easiest way possible.Credit Pandia Health.Read full story
1 comments

Chicago Graffiti Artists are Reclaiming their Space with a Tour

Graffiti artists are trying to reclaim their art.Graffiti & Gears. Take a tour of the once shunned graffiti art with the graffiti artists themselves. (Chicago) Once shunned by society as gang artists, illegal spray painters and a general nuisance, graffiti artists have returned to Chicago, this time attempting to carry a different title.Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago is proving to be the hotspot for independent coffee roasters and brewers

Maple Leaf Coffee Roasters are one of many new independent roasters in Chicago.Maple Leaf Coffee Roasters. Chicago is proving to be the hotspot for independent coffee roasters and brewers.Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

The new members-only club in Chicago

Guild Row aims to turns hobbies into a community.Credit Guild Row. Got a new hobby during the pandemic? This club is for you. (Chicago) A new members-only club in Chicago is embracing all the new hobbies Chicagoans picked up during the pandemic - and they’re hoping to craft these hobbies into a full-blown community.Read full story
2 comments

Take a vacation in Scottie Pippen’s home

Scottie Pippen is renting out his Highland Park home on Airbnb for $92 per night.Credit Airbnb. NBA star and olympian Scottie Pippen opens his Illinois home for Airbnb stays. (Chicago) If your Olympic dream never materialized, not all is lost. You can now live like an Olympic champion - albeit briefly. Olympian and former Highland Park resident Scottie Pippen, is renting out his mansion for $92 per night on Airbnb for three August dates. Those dates - August 2, 4 and 6 - coincide with the Olympic Games’ basketball competitions, which will be aired on NBC, and may be streamed onto Pippen’s home theater.Read full story
19 comments

Chicago chefs create yummy pantry staples during the pandemic

Stephanie Izard created a new line of pantry-friendly staples during the pandemic.Credit Anthony Tahlier. One lasting upside from the pandemic: You can now stock your pantry with local chef-made goodies.Read full story
Chicago, IL

A new podcast combines comedy, food and Chicago

What happens when a comedian and a chef create a podcast?. 77 Flavors of Chicago visited Nicky's in Beverly to try this sandwich.Credit 77 Flavors of Chicago. (Chicago) It all started in a comedy show in Uptown Chicago in November 2019.Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

The new dumpster divers in Chicago

You never know what you'll find when you go dumpster diving in Chicago.Credit Dazed Beauty. Today's dumpster divers are hitting Instagram, showing off their #dumpsterdivefinds, bragging about their #dumpsterdivehauls and describing how their dumpster diving is saving the planet.Read full story
18 comments

Illinois is saving the bees

Villages, cities, restaurants and businesses throughout Chicago are installing rooftop beehives. Best Bees maintains bee hives throughout the Chicago area.Credit Best Bees. (Chicago) Chicagoans are abuzz with their sweet way to save the planet.Read full story
6 comments

The Surprising Animal Who is Now a Legal Resident of Morton Grove

A miniature pig has solved her legal battles with Morton Grove. Cotton the Pig will be allowed to continue living in Morton Grove.The Minx family. (Chicago) Cotton, the 70-pound miniature pig, had only one apparent desire: To make her home in Morton Grove permanent. But the village, which is 13 miles north of the Loop, had other plans for little Cotton.Read full story
3 comments

Why Chicago street vendors can finally cook in their own kitchen

Street vendors are finally experiencing freedom in Chicago.Street Vendor Project. (Chicago)It’s been a long hustle, but Chicago street vendors can finally cook in their own kitchen. Following a decades-long struggle, Chicago-area street vendors bought their own West side commercial kitchen - the final step in sealing their identity as legal vendors.Read full story
8 comments

Palmer House Hilton reopens

The Palmer House Hilton is reopening.Palmer House Hilton. The famous Chicago hotel closed for a year, but announced reopening plans. Socially distanced, masked Chicagoans gathered around the Palmer House Hilton during the pandemic to say final “goodbyes” to the hotel that’s hosted Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald and more. They peeked into the lobby where the original chocolate fudge brownie was created and served, and they took photos in front of the building which housed the first hotel elevator.Read full story

200 birds are dying daily in Chicago

Light pollution isn’t just bad for the environment: It’s also killing the birds. Light pollution is killing Chicago's birds.Credit Raphael Rychetsky. (Chicago) One by one, the birds fly happily toward Chicago’s McCormick Place, just south of the Loop. And one by one, they hit the convention center and fall to the cement, dead.Read full story
13 comments

Move into Chicago’s own Barbie Dreamhouse

This colorful Candyland home is on the market.Credit Burt Sudhaung. A home reminiscent of Barbie’s Dreamhouse is on the market in Chicago. (Chicago) Chicago’s one and only life-size Barbie Dreamhouse has finally hit the market.Read full story
6 comments

Chicago is one of the top Instagrammable spots in the world

Jessica Alzamora, a full-time Chicago-based influencer, loves to take pictures throughout the city.Jessica Alzamora. A new study places Chicago in the top 10 most Instagrammable places across the globe.Read full story
6 comments

Chicago’s most notorious neighborhood drops its nickname

Chicago’s Boystown neighborhood quietly drops its quirky nod to its gay culture. Littered with rainbow flags, gay bars and signs welcoming the LGBTQ community to the neighborhood, the area of Chicago nestled within East Lakeview from Halsted Street between Barry Street and Irving Park Road has been lovingly referred to as “Boystown” for as long as anyone living there can recall.Read full story
27 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago businesses make major changes post George Floyd

Chicagoans are still fighting for diversity 1 year post George Floyd's death.Credit Kon Karampelas. In the year following George Floyd’s death, businesses across Chicago pledged to help with diversity training.Read full story
15 comments

A preview of the five new Chicago hotels you can’t miss

Chicago is ready for tourists and staycationers with five new hotels. Pendry Hotel is one of five to hit the Chicago travel scene.Credit Pendry Hotel. (Chicago) It’s been a rough year, but Chicago is officially back in business with five brand new hotels. One is astride Navy Pier; another boasts a Michelin-starred chef at its restaurant; and yet another is housed in the third tallest building in the city, with the award-winning Alinea Group at the helm. It’s time to pack your bags.Read full story
3 comments

Food halls are transforming the Chicago Loop

Dog Haus is serving up its first bites at Kitchen United Mix.Light Leaks Productions. As restaurants disappear, food halls swarm inside the Loop. (Chicago) As soon as Chicagoans began working remotely, restaurants in the Loop began shutting down in quick succession. Trattoria No. 10, Well’s Street Market, Ronny’s, Everest . . . gone.Read full story

Comments / 7

Community Policy