Rookie report: Grading all 11 of the Dallas Cowboys 2021 draft picks after three preseason games

Dan Rogers

With training camp in Oxnard over and done with and three preseason games under their belt, we are starting to get a better idea of what the 2021 version of the Dallas Cowboys could look like. We've seen most of their draft picks in action and that has allowed us to confirm or debunk some of the excitement or skepticism some of these new players have brought us. Today, we're going to run down all the Cowboys' draft picks and assign grades based on what we've witnessed thus far.

Micah Parsons (1st round, 12th overall)

Full disclosure, I begrudgingly admit I was not excited when the Cowboys selected Parsons with the team's most valuable draft resource. Granted, part of that resulted from the shock of having cornerback Patrick Surtain stolen right before the Cowboys were up, but part of it also resulted from some of the mental/maturity apprehensions I had with the Penn State linebacker.

Needless to say, I feel a lot better now. Parsons is such an athletic freak that he can do so much on the football field. And the coaching staff is doing a great job exploring all avenues to maximize what he can do on defense. He's exhibiting his upside without showing any of the mental lapses he's fell victim to in college. His athleticism is making up for any of those deficiencies and it's so nice to see a Cowboys linebacker chase people on the opponent's side of the line of scrimmage. He's rapidly emerging as one of the Cowboys' top defenders.

Grade: A+

Kelvin Joseph (2nd round, 44th overall)

It's not all that surprising that Joseph is slow out of the gate as this was a known issue based on his limited experience in college. The hope was that he would eventually come along and work himself into the starting lineup at some point in the season. Based on what we've seen thus far, that might come later versus sooner.

Joseph hasn't been terrible. Yes, he had a senseless holding penalty and he's been beaten a few times. On Saturday night in the dress rehearsal game, he never saw the field in the first half with any of the starters as the team went with Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown on the outside. Unlike other position battles (like LB for example) where there's a healthy mix, the coaches seem to know where they are at and all things are pointing to Joseph being relegated to a reserve role for the foreseeable future.

Grade: C-

Osa Odighizuwa (3rd round, 75th overall)

On paper, the Cowboys have a flux of 3-tech defensive tackle options. Unfortunately, two of them - Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore, aren't healthy. This leaves a golden opportunity for the rookie from UCLA to take advantage. And take advantage, he is.

There was this belief that Odighizuwa wasn't used right in college and that the Cowboys plan to remedy that. That may be a real possibility because he's having a great summer so far and is proving himself to be more and more disruptive with each new snap. Against the Texans, Osa was a force in the middle.

Grade: B+

Chauncey Golston (3rd round, 84th overall)

The Cowboys selected two defensive linemen in the third round this year with Iowa's Chauncey Golston being the other one. We haven't had a chance to see Golston in action yet because he injured his hamstring on the first day of practice when the team arrived in Oxnard. He was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list and it's unclear what the team has planned for him. He might end up being placed on injured reserve so they can stash him for next year if they feel he doesn't have much of a chance of contributing this season.

Grade: Incomplete

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3X4M_0bZmZlDP00
Cowboys rookie corners Nahshon Wright and Kelvin Joseph@GehlkenNFL / Twitter

Nahshon Wright (3rd round, 99th overall)

The cornerback from Oregon State has been heavily scrutinized ever since he was drafted as many had never heard of him. After generating some nice buzz in camp, the Wright hype has cooled a bit as we've seen both good and bad. There are times where his size hinders his ability to quickly change direction and receivers create too much separation. At the same time, he has used his size and closing speed to make some good plays. He's still a work in progress and he's running with the backups, so like Joseph, I wouldn't expect to see much of him early on.

Grade: C

Jabril Cox (4th round, 115th overall)

The Cowboys found a gift in the fourth round when LSU's Jabril Cox was still available. With newcomers Parsons and free agent Keanu Neal already stirring up the linebacker position group, the other rookie isn't just sitting there quietly. Cox has impressed in two straight preseason games as his speed has been on display.

Similar to Parsons, we're not seeing the negatives where he sometimes gets washed out of plays. And like Parsons, we're getting a heavy dose of what having a fast linebacker can do for the defense. If he keeps playing like this, don't be surprised if he challenges some of the vets for playing time as it would be a mistake to keep this guy off the field.

Grade: A

Josh Ball (4th round, 138th overall)

Like Cox, the Marshall offensive tackle was also selected in the fourth round. Sadly, Ball has been out several weeks with an ankle sprain. That's unfortunate too because it would be nice to get him some reps so he can move forward with his development. The Cowboys' offensive tackle position is still looking for a bonafide swing tackle, but it's hard seeing Ball being anywhere close to being ready this year. It's looking more and more like he could be another IR designate for the Cowboys.

Grade: Incomplete

Simi Fehoko (5th round, 179th overall)

It was easy to be excited about the selection of Stanford's star receiver so late in the draft, but so far, the Cowboys are getting what they paid for. Fehoko is still raw and it shows and he's exhibiting the typical rookie growing pains. While viewed as a roster lock initially, that may not be the case anymore. Both Cedrick Wilson and Noah Brown have all but secured spots on the team and if the team opts to keep six wide receivers, Fehoko still has Malik Turner in his way as well.

It's hard to say how this will play out. Turner is the obvious better player right now and has special teams value, but Fehoko has better upside. Should the Cowboys cut him, he might not clear waivers in order to sign him to the practice squad. This final preseason game could be the difference-maker in how the Cowboys proceed with this situation.

Grade: C

Quinton Bohanna (6th round, 192nd overall)

Despite being a late-round draft pick, Bohanna's chances to work himself into the rotation seemed reasonable because the team had no clear 1-tech defensive tackle. He has made some plays and really showed up in the Arizona game. On Saturday against the Texans, he only logged 17 plays which were the lowest of all the defensive tackles. He was out-snapped by more than 2:1 by veteran Justin Hamilton. Bohanna is still young and has a ways to go, but his roster spot is safe and the Cowboys should feel really good about this pick.

Grade: B

Israel Mukuamu (6th round, 227th overall)

We haven't seen that much from the South Carolina safety. He doesn't play much and when he's in, he doesn't really see much action. He only played 10 snaps against Houston, all in the second half. No other offensive/defensive player logged fewer snaps than Mukuamu.

People seem content with penciling him in as a roster lock, but I'm not so sure. The Cowboys actually have a handful of solid safety options and all of them won't make the team. While he is a nice player to have for the future, he could be headed for the practice squad.

Grade: C

Matt Farniok (7th round, 238th overall)

Initially, Farniok looked like a flyer who could potentially make the practice squad. However, there have been times where he's shown some nice growth, and attempting to stash him might be risky. Farniok can play center and the team is still trying to work out their backup center situation by giving Connor Williams reps. With Ball a potential IR candidate and the Cowboys front office wanting to preserve their depth, it wouldn't surprise me if Farniok made the team. Either way, he's shown some nice improvement and could be a part of the team's offensive line plans in the future.

Grade: B

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_0e482dc46068a59e6e2e9c05f700d2d7.blob

Bringing you Cowboys insight with a little humor mixed in. Life is short. Be fun.

Albany, OR
840 followers
Loading

More from Dan Rogers

Texas State

Five thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys 20--14 preseason loss to the Houston Texans

The Dallas Cowboys lost to their inner-state rival Houston Texans by a 20-14 score, dropping Dallas to 0-3 in the preseason. While the final score itself is not that important, it's always good to see positive things happen on the football field in what was the team's dress rehearsal preseason game.Read full story
6 comments

Why cornerback Jourdan Lewis could be a mid-season cut for the Dallas Cowboys

Mistakes happen. Nobody's perfect. You live, you learn. These cliches are repeated countless times in our life as we help ourselves cope with that ever-nagging feeling of regret. It's a tough spot to be in as the woulda, coulda, shoulda hypotheticals can haunt us forever. Needless to say, when we run into issues, it's always best to put on our forward face and move on. There is no benefit to dwelling as it just holds you back.Read full story

It's simple math: Micah Parsons plus Keanu Neal equals more takeaways for the Cowboys defense

The defense of the Dallas Cowboys was absolutely putrid last season as they struggled mightily to get stops. When it was all said and done, the unit allowed a total of 473 points, the most ever in the team's 61-year history. Yikes!Read full story

With the Dallas Cowboys' 2018 draft class soon departing, here are six more-than-capable replacements for the future

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of money tied up with their star players and because of that, they're going to have to be extremely careful with future signings. Right around the corner, all the remaining players from their 2018 draft will be entering free agency. The team drafted extremely well that year and has gotten great contributions from players such as Leighton Vander Esch, Connor Williams, Michael Gallup, Dorance Armstrong, Dalton Schultz, and Cedrick Wilson. It would be great if the Cowboys could hang on to some of them, but doing so would be quite challenging.Read full story
Texas State

The Jaylon Smith conundrum and how the Dallas Cowboys should handle it

Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith@zesty_cowboys / Twitter. The year was 2019. Three years removed from a devastating knee injury that was thought to be career-ending, Jaylon Smith stood on top of the world. He had just finished a sensational season where he and his rookie All-Pro teammate Leighton Vander Esch combined for 261 tackles. It was a performance so good that one could argue that he was a Pro Bowl snub. And even though he missed his entire rookie season recovering from his knee injury, the two years he did play were so promising that the front office rewarded him by signing him to a six-year $68.4 million deal that would keep him wearing the star through the 2025 season.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Predicting the first wave of roster cuts by examining the worst player at each position for the Dallas Cowboys

On Tuesday, all 32 NFL teams are required to cut down their rosters from 90 to 85 players. A week later, they'll have to release another five players to get down to 80. That means each team will have to make some important decisions over the next 10 days. Which players on the Dallas Cowboys are going to get the ax during this first wave of roster cuts?Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Four things we learned in the preseason loss to the Cardinals, including how the Cowboys may have found their backup QB

The Dallas Cowboys have started 0-2 in the preseason, but it's just preseason and nobody really cares about winning, right? More important is how individual players are performing and which of these players are presenting themselves as potential contributors for the 2021 season. Some players are playing well, others - not so much. Today, we'll examine four things we learned after rewatching the game film against the Arizona Cardinals.Read full story
17 comments
Texas State

Five thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys 19-16 preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys completed their second preseason game of the 2021 season with a 19-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Similar to their first preseason game, it had its sloppy moments and once again the offense struggled to put up points. Fortunately, they finally found the end zone in the fourth quarter thanks to a sidearm touchdown pass from Ben DiNucci. But unfortunately, the Cardinals just won the field goal battle and edged out the win.Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

The fight to make the 53-man roster: Three players to watch during the Cowboys preseason game against the Cardinals

For a lot of Cowboys fans, the Hall of Fame game may have been a little underwhelming. We didn't get to see much action from the starters, and the players we did see ended up losing the game 16-3. All in all, there wasn't much to cheer about.Read full story
Texas State

Can the Cowboys survive without Dak Prescott? Here are three things to consider before you answer that question

The Dallas Cowboys' 2020 season will mostly be remembered as the year they were without their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. It's one of the reasons fans are excited for the upcoming season despite finishing with a 6-10 a year ago. Not having Dak makes a huge difference.Read full story
23 comments
Texas State

Five observations from the Dallas Cowboys on Hard Knocks, including Micah Parsons insatiable appetite

The Dallas Cowboys are on HBO's Hard Knocks this year and the first episode aired Tuesday night. This allowed us fans an all-access pass behind the scenes as we got to witness what's been going on inside training camp. Today, let's take a look at some of the highlights from the first episode.Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Dallas Cowboys offensive line depth: Who are the starters, who's a surprise cut, and which dark horse makes the team?

The Dallas Cowboys currently have 14 offensive linemen on their roster. By the time final roster cuts come around, that number should drop to nine or 10 players. Over the next month, players will be fighting for their place in the NFL, whether it's a starting job or just a spot on some team's 53-man roster.Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Cowboys Training Camp: Four questions with four answers - should we be worried about Dak Prescott's shoulder?

My trip to Oxnard is officially over. Before I left town I came away with an abundance of notes that I will inevitably use to attempt to figure out this Dallas Cowboys football team. With so many questions that remain unanswered, I decided to dive into some of the biggest concerns expressed from Cowboys Nation through these first few weeks of training camp.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Dallas Cowboys cornerback depth chart: Six players who should make the 53-man roster

The cornerback position group of the Dallas Cowboys has gone through quite the overhaul over the last couple seasons as we've seen some key players leave in free agency. It seems like only yesterday that Byron Jones and Chidobe Awuzie were the team's starting outside corners, but both have since left the Cowboys for better paydays in free agency. Those departures have left the team a little light on experience as the front office has invested five different draft picks towards the corner position over the past two years. With those young players comes a lot of uncertainty as it's not totally clear how this position group is going to shape out come final roster cuts. Today, I'm going to examine the depth at cornerback and attempt to determine which players will make the Cowboys 53-man roster.Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

After further review: who played well and who struggled in the Cowboys preseason loss to the Steelers?

The Dallas Cowboys completed their first preseason game of the new season in a 16-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame game. With many of our favorites on the shelf, the excitement was minimal; however, that doesn't mean we can't evaluate what we saw. And that is what I did as I present to you a handful of key observations from Thursday night's contest.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Three defensive players having great camps who could come up huge for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021

There are a lot of reasons to be excited about the upcoming season for the Dallas Cowboys, but a great majority of them revolve around the return of star quarterback Dak Prescott and improved health along the offensive line. If the team can stay healthy, the offense projects to be strong this year, but the same is not true for the defense. Despite having a lot of question marks on defense, here are three players who could turn into real difference makers for this group.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

The one thing that could derail the Dallas Cowboys 2021 season

Excitement is in the air as the NFL football is upon up. The Dallas Cowboys travel to Canton, Ohio to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first official preseason game of the 2021 season. How thrilling is that? It's just preseason, and we aren't likely to see many of our favorite players log much playing time, but after such a long layoff without football, we'll take it.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

CeeDee Lamb is absolutely killing it at Dallas Cowboys training camp

Whatever you do, don't drink the blue kool aid. Those are words I mutter to myself at the beginning of every new Dallas Cowboys season in effort to help keep myself from having elevated expectations. Sometimes, it can be hard to contain ourselves as each new year brings with it a clean slate with new hope that includes a lot of players in pretty good health. Every August it just feels like the sky is the limit for this football team, and certainly this year is no different.Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

Dallas Cowboys training camp update: thoughts on every position group after the first six practices

Cowboys training camp is back in Oxnard.@GehlkenNFL / Twitter. The Dallas Cowboys just completed their first two weeks of practice and will have an off day Friday before returning to action this weekend. I will be fortunate enough to be in Oxnard over the weekend and catch a couple of practices. Before I get a closer look at the action, I wanted to give a quick update of what's happened, and how it could affect the team's final roster decisions.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy