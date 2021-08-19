With the Dallas Cowboys' 2018 draft class soon departing, here are six more-than-capable replacements for the future

Dan Rogers

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of money tied up with their star players and because of that, they're going to have to be extremely careful with future signings. Right around the corner, all the remaining players from their 2018 draft will be entering free agency. The team drafted extremely well that year and has gotten great contributions from players such as Leighton Vander Esch, Connor Williams, Michael Gallup, Dorance Armstrong, Dalton Schultz, and Cedrick Wilson. It would be great if the Cowboys could hang on to some of them, but doing so would be quite challenging.

While it's going to be disappointing to lose some of these players, the team might have a nice contingency plan as there are some interesting candidates who could step in and fill their shoes. Let's examine what life could be like for the Cowboys after the 2021 season.

Instead of Leighton Vander Esch...

Four more years of Micah Parsons ($3.8M, $4.6M, $5.4, plus fifth-year option)

The Cowboys declined to pick up Vander Esch's fifth-year option this offseason leaving him in the last year of his rookie deal. LVE had a promising first year where he became just the fourth ever Cowboys' player to earn All-Pro honors his rookie season. Unfortunately, it's been a struggle ever since as the once-promising young linebacker has had trouble staying healthy. Stephen Jones has said that Vander Esch is part of their future, but then the team went out and brought in Micah Parsons (first-round draft pick), Keanu Neal (free agent), and Jabril Cox (fourth-round draft pick).

The rookie Parsons has looked outstanding so far in camp and in preseason games. His speed will be an immediate plus for this defense.

Instead of Connor Williams...

One more year of Connor McGovern ($1.1M)

Being able to find a four-year starter in the second round of the draft is a win for any team and that is what the Cowboys found in Williams. His first two seasons were a little rocky at times as injuries and suspect play cast him as the team's weakest link on the offensive line. To his credit, Williams keeps getting better and is coming off a solid 2020 campaign. And just when fans are finally warming up to him, he'll be entering the last year of his rookie deal.

The team spent a third-round pick on McGovern in 2019 as they continued to collect offensive line talent, but with Williams playing well, the younger Connor hasn't had much opportunity to see action. He's looked good in camp this year, even to the point where it looked as if they were trying to find a way to get him on the field (like moving Williams over to center), but he's still likely going to be confined to a reserve role once again. He should assume the starting left guard job next year if Williams leaves in free agency; however, that only leaves one additional year of player control. That still gives the Cowboys two drafts to find a new guard as well as seeing what they have in this year's rookie Matt Farniok.

Instead of Michael Gallup...

Three more years of Simi Fehoko ($885k, $1M, $1.1M)

The team's biggest value of the 2018 draft came in the form of the third-round wide receiver from Colorado State, Michael Gallup. All Gallup has done over his first three seasons in the league is rack up 158 catches for 2,457 yards and 13 touchdowns. His value to the team is often overlooked because of a couple of bigger name receivers in Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb, but don't let these other stars bamboozle you into underestimating what Gallup is capable of. Unfortunately for Dallas, forking up the cash to retain him might be an overload of cap resources at the wide receiver position.

The Cowboys didn't need to go out and draft a wide receiver this year, but they couldn't resist passing up on Stanford's Simi Fehoko when he was still available in the fifth round. The rookie is still raw and shouldn't be much of a factor this year, but he's got the skill set to be a complementary receiver for this team in the future.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00hZWl_0bVqNPJX00
Cowboys rookie wide receiver Simi Fehoko@Simi_Fehoko / Twitter

Instead of Dorance Armstrong...

Two more years of Bradlee Anae ($954K, $1.1M)

The Kansas edge rusher hasn't been able to deliver the level of play that matched the excitement the Cowboys war room had when he was selected in the fourth round. Like Gallup, Armstrong has only missed two games over his first three seasons in the league. Unlike Gallup, Armstrong's role on the team has been limited to a rotational player who has been buried behind more experienced defensive ends. That's not likely to change much this year with DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory securing the edges, but Armstrong is playing with enough tenacity where he could earn himself a little more playing time this year. And that would be great timing considering he's entering a contract year.

Just like Fehoko, Bradlee Anae was selected in the fifth round with the 179th overall pick. Buried even deeper within the depth chart, Anae was made inactive several games once Gregory returned to action last year. He's still fighting to earn a roster spot but showed some nice promise during Friday's preseason game against Arizona.

Instead of Dalton Schultz...

Two more years of Sean McKeon ($899K, RFA)

The career of Schultz has been a weird one. When the team originally selected him, he didn't appear like anything more than just a serviceable inline blocker to help in the running game. And for the first two years of his career, he was virtually invisible as all his contributions came as a blocker. He only had one catch during his second year in the league. Of course, all of that changed dramatically when he was thrust into the lead tight end role last year where he compiled 63 catches for 615 yards and four touchdowns.

As much as I have come to love what Schultz brings to the Cowboys, I'm starting to have similar feels for what second-year UDFA Sean McKeon is doing on the field. Like Schultz, he was nothing more than a blocking tight end in college. And like Schultz, he looks like he might turn out to be a reliable pass-catcher as well. I'd love to retain Dalton, but when you weigh the cost, they might be able to get similar production for a lot less money.

Instead of Cedrick Wilson...

Three more years of Brandon Smith ($829K, $944K, RFA)

Wilson missed his rookie season with a shoulder injury and started on the practice squad his second year as he didn't make final roster cuts. Wilson did get promoted to the active roster and played in six games in 2019 and all 16 last year. He doesn't get many looks as the Cowboys are stacked at wide receiver, but he's carved out a role in this offense. He's playing on a one-year tender worth $2.1 million this season and will be an unrestricted free agent next season.

The Cowboys have a lot of young receivers on the roster vying for a spot on the team. Many of them won't make it, but that doesn't mean their journey ends. Brandon Smith is my personal favorite as he has a nose for making plays. While he won't crack the roster this year, remember his name, especially if he's one of the players the team signs to their practice squad.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_0e482dc46068a59e6e2e9c05f700d2d7.blob

Bringing you Cowboys insight with a little humor mixed in. Life is short. Be fun.

Albany, OR
840 followers
Loading

More from Dan Rogers

Texas State

Rookie report: Grading all 11 of the Dallas Cowboys 2021 draft picks after three preseason games

With training camp in Oxnard over and done with and three preseason games under their belt, we are starting to get a better idea of what the 2021 version of the Dallas Cowboys could look like. We've seen most of their draft picks in action and that has allowed us to confirm or debunk some of the excitement or skepticism some of these new players have brought us. Today, we're going to run down all the Cowboys' draft picks and assign grades based on what we've witnessed thus far.Read full story
Texas State

Five thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys 20--14 preseason loss to the Houston Texans

The Dallas Cowboys lost to their inner-state rival Houston Texans by a 20-14 score, dropping Dallas to 0-3 in the preseason. While the final score itself is not that important, it's always good to see positive things happen on the football field in what was the team's dress rehearsal preseason game.Read full story
6 comments

Why cornerback Jourdan Lewis could be a mid-season cut for the Dallas Cowboys

Mistakes happen. Nobody's perfect. You live, you learn. These cliches are repeated countless times in our life as we help ourselves cope with that ever-nagging feeling of regret. It's a tough spot to be in as the woulda, coulda, shoulda hypotheticals can haunt us forever. Needless to say, when we run into issues, it's always best to put on our forward face and move on. There is no benefit to dwelling as it just holds you back.Read full story

It's simple math: Micah Parsons plus Keanu Neal equals more takeaways for the Cowboys defense

The defense of the Dallas Cowboys was absolutely putrid last season as they struggled mightily to get stops. When it was all said and done, the unit allowed a total of 473 points, the most ever in the team's 61-year history. Yikes!Read full story
Texas State

The Jaylon Smith conundrum and how the Dallas Cowboys should handle it

Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith@zesty_cowboys / Twitter. The year was 2019. Three years removed from a devastating knee injury that was thought to be career-ending, Jaylon Smith stood on top of the world. He had just finished a sensational season where he and his rookie All-Pro teammate Leighton Vander Esch combined for 261 tackles. It was a performance so good that one could argue that he was a Pro Bowl snub. And even though he missed his entire rookie season recovering from his knee injury, the two years he did play were so promising that the front office rewarded him by signing him to a six-year $68.4 million deal that would keep him wearing the star through the 2025 season.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Predicting the first wave of roster cuts by examining the worst player at each position for the Dallas Cowboys

On Tuesday, all 32 NFL teams are required to cut down their rosters from 90 to 85 players. A week later, they'll have to release another five players to get down to 80. That means each team will have to make some important decisions over the next 10 days. Which players on the Dallas Cowboys are going to get the ax during this first wave of roster cuts?Read full story
4 comments
Texas State

Four things we learned in the preseason loss to the Cardinals, including how the Cowboys may have found their backup QB

The Dallas Cowboys have started 0-2 in the preseason, but it's just preseason and nobody really cares about winning, right? More important is how individual players are performing and which of these players are presenting themselves as potential contributors for the 2021 season. Some players are playing well, others - not so much. Today, we'll examine four things we learned after rewatching the game film against the Arizona Cardinals.Read full story
17 comments
Texas State

Five thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys 19-16 preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals

The Dallas Cowboys completed their second preseason game of the 2021 season with a 19-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Similar to their first preseason game, it had its sloppy moments and once again the offense struggled to put up points. Fortunately, they finally found the end zone in the fourth quarter thanks to a sidearm touchdown pass from Ben DiNucci. But unfortunately, the Cardinals just won the field goal battle and edged out the win.Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

The fight to make the 53-man roster: Three players to watch during the Cowboys preseason game against the Cardinals

For a lot of Cowboys fans, the Hall of Fame game may have been a little underwhelming. We didn't get to see much action from the starters, and the players we did see ended up losing the game 16-3. All in all, there wasn't much to cheer about.Read full story
Texas State

Can the Cowboys survive without Dak Prescott? Here are three things to consider before you answer that question

The Dallas Cowboys' 2020 season will mostly be remembered as the year they were without their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. It's one of the reasons fans are excited for the upcoming season despite finishing with a 6-10 a year ago. Not having Dak makes a huge difference.Read full story
23 comments
Texas State

Five observations from the Dallas Cowboys on Hard Knocks, including Micah Parsons insatiable appetite

The Dallas Cowboys are on HBO's Hard Knocks this year and the first episode aired Tuesday night. This allowed us fans an all-access pass behind the scenes as we got to witness what's been going on inside training camp. Today, let's take a look at some of the highlights from the first episode.Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Dallas Cowboys offensive line depth: Who are the starters, who's a surprise cut, and which dark horse makes the team?

The Dallas Cowboys currently have 14 offensive linemen on their roster. By the time final roster cuts come around, that number should drop to nine or 10 players. Over the next month, players will be fighting for their place in the NFL, whether it's a starting job or just a spot on some team's 53-man roster.Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Cowboys Training Camp: Four questions with four answers - should we be worried about Dak Prescott's shoulder?

My trip to Oxnard is officially over. Before I left town I came away with an abundance of notes that I will inevitably use to attempt to figure out this Dallas Cowboys football team. With so many questions that remain unanswered, I decided to dive into some of the biggest concerns expressed from Cowboys Nation through these first few weeks of training camp.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Dallas Cowboys cornerback depth chart: Six players who should make the 53-man roster

The cornerback position group of the Dallas Cowboys has gone through quite the overhaul over the last couple seasons as we've seen some key players leave in free agency. It seems like only yesterday that Byron Jones and Chidobe Awuzie were the team's starting outside corners, but both have since left the Cowboys for better paydays in free agency. Those departures have left the team a little light on experience as the front office has invested five different draft picks towards the corner position over the past two years. With those young players comes a lot of uncertainty as it's not totally clear how this position group is going to shape out come final roster cuts. Today, I'm going to examine the depth at cornerback and attempt to determine which players will make the Cowboys 53-man roster.Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

After further review: who played well and who struggled in the Cowboys preseason loss to the Steelers?

The Dallas Cowboys completed their first preseason game of the new season in a 16-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame game. With many of our favorites on the shelf, the excitement was minimal; however, that doesn't mean we can't evaluate what we saw. And that is what I did as I present to you a handful of key observations from Thursday night's contest.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Three defensive players having great camps who could come up huge for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021

There are a lot of reasons to be excited about the upcoming season for the Dallas Cowboys, but a great majority of them revolve around the return of star quarterback Dak Prescott and improved health along the offensive line. If the team can stay healthy, the offense projects to be strong this year, but the same is not true for the defense. Despite having a lot of question marks on defense, here are three players who could turn into real difference makers for this group.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

The one thing that could derail the Dallas Cowboys 2021 season

Excitement is in the air as the NFL football is upon up. The Dallas Cowboys travel to Canton, Ohio to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first official preseason game of the 2021 season. How thrilling is that? It's just preseason, and we aren't likely to see many of our favorite players log much playing time, but after such a long layoff without football, we'll take it.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

CeeDee Lamb is absolutely killing it at Dallas Cowboys training camp

Whatever you do, don't drink the blue kool aid. Those are words I mutter to myself at the beginning of every new Dallas Cowboys season in effort to help keep myself from having elevated expectations. Sometimes, it can be hard to contain ourselves as each new year brings with it a clean slate with new hope that includes a lot of players in pretty good health. Every August it just feels like the sky is the limit for this football team, and certainly this year is no different.Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

Dallas Cowboys training camp update: thoughts on every position group after the first six practices

Cowboys training camp is back in Oxnard.@GehlkenNFL / Twitter. The Dallas Cowboys just completed their first two weeks of practice and will have an off day Friday before returning to action this weekend. I will be fortunate enough to be in Oxnard over the weekend and catch a couple of practices. Before I get a closer look at the action, I wanted to give a quick update of what's happened, and how it could affect the team's final roster decisions.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy