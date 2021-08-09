Cowboys Training Camp: Four questions with four answers - should we be worried about Dak Prescott's shoulder?

My trip to Oxnard is officially over. Before I left town I came away with an abundance of notes that I will inevitably use to attempt to figure out this Dallas Cowboys football team. With so many questions that remain unanswered, I decided to dive into some of the biggest concerns expressed from Cowboys Nation through these first few weeks of training camp.

Let's get started.

My first ever training camp with my favorite girls Dan Rogers

Should we be worried about Dak's shoulder?

Let's try to be completely forthright here. We don't know the extent of Prescott's shoulder injury. All this talk about the front office just being cautious could very well be 100% true. We should also presume that if they were concerned on any level about the status of that right shoulder, they most likely would be telling the media the same thing. I mean why create a frenzy with the Cowboys media if they don't have to.

As a player who has the greatest influence on the outcome of a football game, Prescott's health is of upmost importance. Should we be worried? Darn tootin' we should. Even if Dak rests up, it still could be bothering him at different points of the season, which is likely to affect his performance. Of course, how much is unknown, but considering the offense's success centers around him, let's hope it's not too much.

For now it's just a sit back and wait sorta thing, but this fan won't be breathing a sigh of relief until Prescott demonstrates the shoulder isn't an issue.

How good should we feel about the offensive line?

Right now, the unit is healthy. Tyron Smith looks great. La'el Collins was back in action on Thursday night. That alone will put the team miles ahead of where they were last season in the health department.

The offensive swing tackle position isn't as great as it looked on paper heading into camp as players like Ty Nsekhe and Brandon Knight haven't played that well. Terence Steele, who was the brunt of criticism all year last season, actually looks like the team's best reserve option.

While things could get a little dicey on the outside should injuries strike again, we should feel pretty good along the interior. Connor Williams just keeps getting better. Whether he's at left guard or even playing center, you can definitely see that he's grown as a player. Connor McGovern is also coming along well and it should be interesting to see which five linemen start as the team has several options. Even Knight, who hasn't looked good at tackle can provide help inside. All in all, the offensive line is in a lot better shape than they were a year ago.

Should we feel a little better about the defense?

I am definitely excited about the team's two edge rushers in DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory. If they can stay on the field, they should cause some issues for opposing quarterbacks. And I think we all can agree that the team's new first-round draft pick Micah Parsons is really fast. Speed can cover up a lot of deficiencies. And yeah, the team has an assortment of secondary players with different skill sets to where you have to feel optimistic about what new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has to work with.

That being said, I continue to be worried about the interior defensive line. The Cowboys just don't have enough talent in this area, and until that changes, they're going to get pushed around. Sure, there are some young players with potential, but the state of their play right now leaves something to be desired.

There's the old say, "I'll believe it when I see it" and that's the sentiment I have when it comes to this Cowboys defense.

What bubble players do you think have earned a roster spot?

Cornerback Maurice Canady wasn't on my original roster projections, but that has totally changed now. He looks like he could end up being one of those free agent steals if his performance in camp trickles over into the regular season.

Reserve tight end Sean McKeon has made great strides and is a safe bet to be the team's no. 3 tight end. As great as Dalton Schultz has looked, it's hard to not notice that McKeon looks better at this stage of his career than Schultz did. The Cowboys player personnel department does a fantastic job of finding these quality blocking tight ends, only to transform them into viable pass catchers.

And then there's safety Darian Thompson. He's constantly overlooked, but he's a solid player. The Cowboys have a slew of safety candidates that are neither exceptional nor terrible, so it's a madhouse trying to figure out which ones make the cut. The veteran Thompson continues to do his job, and that should impress the coaching staff enough to where they end up keeping him on the roster.

