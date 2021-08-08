Dallas Cowboys cornerback depth chart: Six players who should make the 53-man roster

The cornerback position group of the Dallas Cowboys has gone through quite the overhaul over the last couple seasons as we've seen some key players leave in free agency. It seems like only yesterday that Byron Jones and Chidobe Awuzie were the team's starting outside corners, but both have since left the Cowboys for better paydays in free agency. Those departures have left the team a little light on experience as the front office has invested five different draft picks towards the corner position over the past two years. With those young players comes a lot of uncertainty as it's not totally clear how this position group is going to shape out come final roster cuts. Today, I'm going to examine the depth at cornerback and attempt to determine which players will make the Cowboys 53-man roster.

TREVON DIGGS

The second-year Alabama star is hands down the top cornerback on this team. Despite being victim to some of the amazing catches from camp star CeeDee Lamb, Diggs can always be found smothering him in coverage. With his length and physical play, he's easily the team's top press corner. Diggs is also very adept at picking up where his man is trying to go, allowing him to be in good position to make a play on the ball. While there is a lot to love about the Cowboys young rising star corner, he doesn't posses blazing speed, so he's not immune to getting beat deep. Regardless, Diggs' ability is a great addition to the defense, and I can't wait to see what year two brings for him.

KELVIN JOSEPH

If things go according to plan, the Cowboys already have their starting outside corners on the roster for the next few years thanks to back-to-back second round investments. Last year it was Diggs, and this year they added Kentucky's Kelvin Joseph to the mix. Unlike the seasoned Diggs who came from a college that churns out NFL-ready corners on a regular basis, Joseph enters the league relatively raw. After missing some playing time due to transfer rules, the young corner only has 15 college games under his belt. Fortunately for Joseph, nine of them came last season and his performance was rather impressive. The Cowboys are undoubtedly easing him into action, but many young corners in the league learn from on the job training. Expect that to be the case with Joseph as he'll have his share of negative plays this year, just as the rookie Diggs did last season.

ANTHONY BROWN

People have been trying to get rid of Anthony Brown for a while now as he's had some rough moments over the last few seasons. After a strong rookie season in 2016, things have never been the same for the former Purdue star. Brown does posses some traits that Cowboys fans tend to overlook. He's got great speed, so you rarely find him getting beat for big plays. His change of direction isn't great, but he does close quickly, which has allowed him to be a more reliable slot corner than people give him credit for. Brown does play back a bit, which drives fans crazy as he'll give up too much space, but at the same time, his cautious nature helps keep the action in front of him. In March, 40% of his 2021 base salary became fully guaranteed, making him a $4.75 million dead money hit should they release him this year. For all intent in purposes, Brown made this team at that point. While it's not completely impossible for him to be released, we should all come to terms with him making this team and providing some solid depth to the position group.

MAURICE CANADY

When Dallas signed the veteran corner to a one-year, $1.25 million deal in the offseason of 2020, many people didn't think all that thought much of it. And when Canady opted out of the 2020 season (COVID-19), nobody lost any sleep over it as he was viewed as nothing more than depth guy who may have not even made the squad anyway. But a year later, this perception has changed as the veteran corner has done nothing but impress so far in training camp. It's not clear how he'll be used in this defense, but the coaching staff is allowing him to lurk around and react to plays. This has resulted in Canady jumping in front passes and coming away with several picks.

Canady has gone from a roster-bubble guy to possibly already securing his spot on the rosters. And it wouldn't surprise me to see him on the field more often than not, especially until the young corners get acclimated.

JOURDAN LEWIS

Lewis and Brown have been linked together for the last few years because fans typically clearly like one over the other. While both of them are good slot corners, they are quite different in how they play. Lewis takes a lot more chances, which results in him making more splash plays for the defense. That appeal has fans campaigning for more playing time for JLew. At the same time, this gamble has put him on the wrong end of some big plays as Lewis doesn't posses the height or speed to stay with many NFL level receivers. The Cowboys just signed Lewis to a three-year deal so there is too much guaranteed money still on the books to toy with the idea of releasing him. Like Brown, Lewis offers nice depth. Unlike Brown, Lewis is a one-trick pony who is only capable of defending the slot, but that should still be enough to secure him a spot on the roster...for one more year at least.

NAHSHON WRIGHT

From the moment he was selected in the third round of this year's draft, the criticism began as the Oregon State cornerback wasn't a player many of us knew about. Oh well, such is life. Regardless of what we thought of the pick, he's a Cowboy now and deserves a fair shake. Early in camp, Wright flashed some skills that showed why the team was enamored with him. At the same time, his lankiness really hinders his ability to change direction and there just seems to be too much space between him and his man. He's also not very fast and tends to use his arms to help him keep up with receivers running down the sideline.

I suspect the Cowboys have a better plan for him than just lining him up in man and expecting him to hang with his guy. Wright looks like a development project; however, considering the draft investment, it's hard not seeing the team try to protect him by either keeping him on the roster or putting him on injured reserve should some mysterious injury crop up.

Missing the cut: Reggie Robinson, Deante Burton, and Kyron Brown

