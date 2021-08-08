Dallas Cowboys cornerback depth chart: Six players who should make the 53-man roster

Dan Rogers

The cornerback position group of the Dallas Cowboys has gone through quite the overhaul over the last couple seasons as we've seen some key players leave in free agency. It seems like only yesterday that Byron Jones and Chidobe Awuzie were the team's starting outside corners, but both have since left the Cowboys for better paydays in free agency. Those departures have left the team a little light on experience as the front office has invested five different draft picks towards the corner position over the past two years. With those young players comes a lot of uncertainty as it's not totally clear how this position group is going to shape out come final roster cuts. Today, I'm going to examine the depth at cornerback and attempt to determine which players will make the Cowboys 53-man roster.

TREVON DIGGS

The second-year Alabama star is hands down the top cornerback on this team. Despite being victim to some of the amazing catches from camp star CeeDee Lamb, Diggs can always be found smothering him in coverage. With his length and physical play, he's easily the team's top press corner. Diggs is also very adept at picking up where his man is trying to go, allowing him to be in good position to make a play on the ball. While there is a lot to love about the Cowboys young rising star corner, he doesn't posses blazing speed, so he's not immune to getting beat deep. Regardless, Diggs' ability is a great addition to the defense, and I can't wait to see what year two brings for him.

KELVIN JOSEPH

If things go according to plan, the Cowboys already have their starting outside corners on the roster for the next few years thanks to back-to-back second round investments. Last year it was Diggs, and this year they added Kentucky's Kelvin Joseph to the mix. Unlike the seasoned Diggs who came from a college that churns out NFL-ready corners on a regular basis, Joseph enters the league relatively raw. After missing some playing time due to transfer rules, the young corner only has 15 college games under his belt. Fortunately for Joseph, nine of them came last season and his performance was rather impressive. The Cowboys are undoubtedly easing him into action, but many young corners in the league learn from on the job training. Expect that to be the case with Joseph as he'll have his share of negative plays this year, just as the rookie Diggs did last season.

ANTHONY BROWN

People have been trying to get rid of Anthony Brown for a while now as he's had some rough moments over the last few seasons. After a strong rookie season in 2016, things have never been the same for the former Purdue star. Brown does posses some traits that Cowboys fans tend to overlook. He's got great speed, so you rarely find him getting beat for big plays. His change of direction isn't great, but he does close quickly, which has allowed him to be a more reliable slot corner than people give him credit for. Brown does play back a bit, which drives fans crazy as he'll give up too much space, but at the same time, his cautious nature helps keep the action in front of him. In March, 40% of his 2021 base salary became fully guaranteed, making him a $4.75 million dead money hit should they release him this year. For all intent in purposes, Brown made this team at that point. While it's not completely impossible for him to be released, we should all come to terms with him making this team and providing some solid depth to the position group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YbkXP_0bLXM55o00
Cowboys cornerback Maurice Canady@omz007 / Twitter

MAURICE CANADY

When Dallas signed the veteran corner to a one-year, $1.25 million deal in the offseason of 2020, many people didn't think all that thought much of it. And when Canady opted out of the 2020 season (COVID-19), nobody lost any sleep over it as he was viewed as nothing more than depth guy who may have not even made the squad anyway. But a year later, this perception has changed as the veteran corner has done nothing but impress so far in training camp. It's not clear how he'll be used in this defense, but the coaching staff is allowing him to lurk around and react to plays. This has resulted in Canady jumping in front passes and coming away with several picks.

Canady has gone from a roster-bubble guy to possibly already securing his spot on the rosters. And it wouldn't surprise me to see him on the field more often than not, especially until the young corners get acclimated.

JOURDAN LEWIS

Lewis and Brown have been linked together for the last few years because fans typically clearly like one over the other. While both of them are good slot corners, they are quite different in how they play. Lewis takes a lot more chances, which results in him making more splash plays for the defense. That appeal has fans campaigning for more playing time for JLew. At the same time, this gamble has put him on the wrong end of some big plays as Lewis doesn't posses the height or speed to stay with many NFL level receivers. The Cowboys just signed Lewis to a three-year deal so there is too much guaranteed money still on the books to toy with the idea of releasing him. Like Brown, Lewis offers nice depth. Unlike Brown, Lewis is a one-trick pony who is only capable of defending the slot, but that should still be enough to secure him a spot on the roster...for one more year at least.

NAHSHON WRIGHT

From the moment he was selected in the third round of this year's draft, the criticism began as the Oregon State cornerback wasn't a player many of us knew about. Oh well, such is life. Regardless of what we thought of the pick, he's a Cowboy now and deserves a fair shake. Early in camp, Wright flashed some skills that showed why the team was enamored with him. At the same time, his lankiness really hinders his ability to change direction and there just seems to be too much space between him and his man. He's also not very fast and tends to use his arms to help him keep up with receivers running down the sideline.

I suspect the Cowboys have a better plan for him than just lining him up in man and expecting him to hang with his guy. Wright looks like a development project; however, considering the draft investment, it's hard not seeing the team try to protect him by either keeping him on the roster or putting him on injured reserve should some mysterious injury crop up.

Missing the cut: Reggie Robinson, Deante Burton, and Kyron Brown

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_0e482dc46068a59e6e2e9c05f700d2d7.blob

Bringing you Cowboys insight with a little humor mixed in. Life is short. Be fun.

Albany, OR
719 followers
Loading

More from Dan Rogers

Texas State

The fight to make the 53-man roster: Three players to watch during the Cowboys preseason game against the Cardinals

For a lot of Cowboys fans, the Hall of Fame game may have been a little underwhelming. We didn't get to see much action from the starters, and the players we did see ended up losing the game 16-3. All in all, there wasn't much to cheer about.Read full story
Texas State

Can the Cowboys survive without Dak Prescott? Here are three things to consider before you answer that question

The Dallas Cowboys' 2020 season will mostly be remembered as the year they were without their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. It's one of the reasons fans are excited for the upcoming season despite finishing with a 6-10 a year ago. Not having Dak makes a huge difference.Read full story
17 comments
Texas State

Five observations from the Dallas Cowboys on Hard Knocks, including Micah Parsons insatiable appetite

The Dallas Cowboys are on HBO's Hard Knocks this year and the first episode aired Tuesday night. This allowed us fans an all-access pass behind the scenes as we got to witness what's been going on inside training camp. Today, let's take a look at some of the highlights from the first episode.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Dallas Cowboys offensive line depth: Who are the starters, who's a surprise cut, and which dark horse makes the team?

The Dallas Cowboys currently have 14 offensive linemen on their roster. By the time final roster cuts come around, that number should drop to nine or 10 players. Over the next month, players will be fighting for their place in the NFL, whether it's a starting job or just a spot on some team's 53-man roster.Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

Cowboys Training Camp: Four questions with four answers - should we be worried about Dak Prescott's shoulder?

My trip to Oxnard is officially over. Before I left town I came away with an abundance of notes that I will inevitably use to attempt to figure out this Dallas Cowboys football team. With so many questions that remain unanswered, I decided to dive into some of the biggest concerns expressed from Cowboys Nation through these first few weeks of training camp.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

After further review: who played well and who struggled in the Cowboys preseason loss to the Steelers?

The Dallas Cowboys completed their first preseason game of the new season in a 16-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame game. With many of our favorites on the shelf, the excitement was minimal; however, that doesn't mean we can't evaluate what we saw. And that is what I did as I present to you a handful of key observations from Thursday night's contest.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Three defensive players having great camps who could come up huge for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021

There are a lot of reasons to be excited about the upcoming season for the Dallas Cowboys, but a great majority of them revolve around the return of star quarterback Dak Prescott and improved health along the offensive line. If the team can stay healthy, the offense projects to be strong this year, but the same is not true for the defense. Despite having a lot of question marks on defense, here are three players who could turn into real difference makers for this group.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

The one thing that could derail the Dallas Cowboys 2021 season

Excitement is in the air as the NFL football is upon up. The Dallas Cowboys travel to Canton, Ohio to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first official preseason game of the 2021 season. How thrilling is that? It's just preseason, and we aren't likely to see many of our favorite players log much playing time, but after such a long layoff without football, we'll take it.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

CeeDee Lamb is absolutely killing it at Dallas Cowboys training camp

Whatever you do, don't drink the blue kool aid. Those are words I mutter to myself at the beginning of every new Dallas Cowboys season in effort to help keep myself from having elevated expectations. Sometimes, it can be hard to contain ourselves as each new year brings with it a clean slate with new hope that includes a lot of players in pretty good health. Every August it just feels like the sky is the limit for this football team, and certainly this year is no different.Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

Dallas Cowboys training camp update: thoughts on every position group after the first six practices

Cowboys training camp is back in Oxnard.@GehlkenNFL / Twitter. The Dallas Cowboys just completed their first two weeks of practice and will have an off day Friday before returning to action this weekend. I will be fortunate enough to be in Oxnard over the weekend and catch a couple of practices. Before I get a closer look at the action, I wanted to give a quick update of what's happened, and how it could affect the team's final roster decisions.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

History indicates that the Dallas Cowboys could be cursed in years when their quarterback is taking up huge cap space

The big news out of training camp for the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday was the exit of the team's star quarterback Dak Prescott after he was seen leaving the field in what later we learned was an injury to his throwing shoulder.Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

Malik is turning heads at Dallas Cowboys training camp, but it's not the guy you're thinking of

There is no mistaking who will be the receiving stars for the Dallas Cowboys this year as they are loaded with talent. The veteran Amari Cooper is one of the league's top route runners and a reliable target for quarterback Dak Prescott. Second-year receiver CeeDee Lamb is already being viewed as the league's next big breakout player. And then there is the forgotten one, Michael Gallup, who is playing on the last year of his rookie deal. This group is primed for a big season.Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

These three newcomers are shaking up the secondary at Dallas Cowboys training camp

The big news on Tuesday is that newly signed safety Malik Hooker was officially in Oxnard to join the Dallas Cowboys at training camp. The team initially showed interest in the former 2017 first-round pick earlier in the year, but didn't sign him. Hooker is coming off a season-ending Achilles injury, and it's possible the Cowboys were waiting to hear some positive news in terms of his recovery before committing to him. Needless to say, Hooker is wearing the star now.Read full story
Texas State

Training Camp Report: Four reasons to be excited about Dan Quinn and what we've seen from the Cowboys defense so far

All eyes will be in the Dallas Cowboys defense as we hold our collective breath to see if this unit can demonstrate enough improvement to help this team be a contender. There are so many questions when it comes to this defense, but only actual football games will reveal those answers.Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

If the Cowboys sign safety Malik Hooker it will keep their streak going of acquiring former first-round draft picks

The Dallas Cowboys love to collect former first-round picks from other teams. Every offseason, they always kick the tires on a once highly touted collegiate player who is looking for a change of scenery. In fact, last season alone the team signed five former first-round picks - Aldon Smith, Gerald McCoy, Dontari Poe, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, and Cameron Erving. Four of those players were Pro Bowlers at some point in their career. Of course, we all know that none of these players are still with the team, and outside of Smith and Erving, the team got little to no production out of the rest.Read full story
Texas State

Hall of Famer Michael Irvin believes the Cowboys don't care about winning a championship because of low vaccination rate

Michael Irvin has never been one to hold back. The often outspoken, high energy Cowboys legend doesn't refrain from speaking his mind. His lively character and appetitie for theatrics is one of the reasons he's currently an analyst on NFL Network.Read full story
17 comments
Texas State

Three bold predictions heading into Dallas Cowboys training camp: It's the Dak and CeeDee show!

Training camp for the Dallas Cowboys officially begins this week. Over the next six weeks, some of the team's biggest mysteries will be revealed. Which players are going to shine in camp? Who will overtake the lead in some key position battles. Which players will get us most excited about the upcoming season?Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Guide: A quick preview of every defensive player on the roster

Training camp for the Dallas Cowboys is just days away!. If you are planning on visiting Oxnard, Ca. or just following along social media to keep track of their progress, it's good to know who all these players are as they fight for their place on the roster. Yesterday, I went through each and every player on offense and provided a quick review. Today, let's take a look at the defense.Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 2

Community Policy