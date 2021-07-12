Five reasons why CeeDee Lamb will be the Dallas Cowboys leading receiver in 2021

The Dallas Cowboys have a great wide receiver group with the talents of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup making up one of the most dangerous WR trios in the league. The veteran Cooper is considered the team's no. 1 wideout and deservingly so as he's got the resume to prove it. While most fans won't rush to get in line to fight anyone making that argument, it's possible there could be a new lead receiver coming in Big D. Here are five reasons why CeeDee Lamb will be the Cowboys leading receiver this upcoming season.

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb @GridironSchol91 / Twitter

1. Chemistry with Dak

You won't find a more reliable receiver in the NFL than Amari when it comes to being where he's supposed to be. It's one of the reasons the Cowboys went out and used a future first-round draft pick to acquire his services in the middle of the 2018 season. They knew they had a quarterback who could place the ball where it needed to go, so adding one of the league's most disciplined route runners was a big get for the Cowboys. And so far, it's worked out extremely well for the Dak/Cooper combo.

As good as things are with Cooper, we are also witnessing some nice chemistry between Prescott and Lamb. Despite being just a rookie, Lamb immediately started garnering targets from this offense. It's a small sample size because Prescott's season was cut short due to a season-ending ankle injury, but take a look at Lamb's target share over Dak's five games last year.

Target distribution from Dak Prescott through the first five weeks on the 2020 season Dan Rogers

Note: the Week 5 targets shown are just from the part of the game when Prescott was still the quarterback. All subsequent targets after Andy Dalton entered the game are ignored.

While Cooper was clearly the lead dog early on, we can see that Lamb was gradually trending in the upward direction as the season progressed. And he wasted no time surpassing Michael Gallup as the no. 2 in target share. Lamb esclipsed the 100+ yard receiving mark twice during Prescott's five games, and it just so happened that those were the only two games the Cowboys won in that span. This isn't a lot to go on, but it's very possible that Dak and CeeDee continue to build their rapport and churn out more big games this upcoming season.

2. Supreme Versatilty

The skill level of Lamb is a luxury for this Cowboys offense. He can release off the line of scrimmage and does an excellent job creating separation. His ability to high point the ball makes him the favorite to win one-on-one contested battles. And despite not having blazing speed, he's such a dangerous runner after the catch that he can turn small gains into big plays. Lamb is such a dynamic player who the Cowboys can essentially play anywhere they want.

Last year, he spent a lot of time in the slot, but don't be surprised if you see him play more and more on the outside.

3. Amari's health

You might not realize it, but Cooper is quite the resilient player. He's only missed a total of two games during his entire NFL career, and he hasn't missed any games since he was traded to Dallas. That may seem hard to believe because it feels like Amari is always dealing with some type of injury, and that's because he usually is.

While it's commendable that Cooper fights through his ailments and makes himself available, sometimes it's pretty evident that his performance is being affected. Amari has been accused of disappearing at times, but there are instances where you can just see he is not at full strength.

Currently, Cooper is dealing with another ankle injury that will likely mean he won't be ready by training camp. That's certainly not how we'd like to kick off the 2021 season, and while it wouldn't surprise me if he's "good to go" by the start of the season, one can't help wondering if his health will have any lingering impact to his performance. If Cooper dips in the slightest, fans should take comfort in knowing that Lamb has the ability to take on the alpha receiver role in this offense.

4. Favorable matchups

As long as Cooper is on the field, he's going to draw the opposing team's top cornerback. That leaves lesser capable corners to defend these other receivers. With Gallup being a vertical threat and the return of tight end Blake Jarwin finding space over the seam, the Cowboys offense should be able to stretch the defense. Add that to the fact that when Lamb is playing the slot, he's most likely going to have a nice size advantage as CeeDee is not your typical slot receiver.

There may come a point in the season where defenses focus more on Lamb to avoid being torched, but until that happens, CeeDee will continue to benefit from favorable matchups.

5. More playing time

Last season, Lamb finished second on the team in receptions and receiving yards. He had 25% more catches and 10% more receiving yards than Gallup. That doesn't surprise anyone, but what may be enlightening to some is that Lamb played 37% fewer snaps than Gallup. That is because when the Cowboys were in two-wide sets, it was usually Lamb who was the odd man out.

With Lamb entering year two of his NFL career, I wouldn't expect to see him left out of many two-wide sets going forward. While Gallup is still an important part of this offense, it's hard to believe the Cowboys wouldn't want Lamb on the field as much as possible. This extra time on the field will lead to more routes per game, ultimately leading to higher numbers for Lamb in 2021.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.