Five reasons why CeeDee Lamb will be the Dallas Cowboys leading receiver in 2021

Dan Rogers

The Dallas Cowboys have a great wide receiver group with the talents of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup making up one of the most dangerous WR trios in the league. The veteran Cooper is considered the team's no. 1 wideout and deservingly so as he's got the resume to prove it. While most fans won't rush to get in line to fight anyone making that argument, it's possible there could be a new lead receiver coming in Big D. Here are five reasons why CeeDee Lamb will be the Cowboys leading receiver this upcoming season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b7FIw_0auavPYp00
Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb@GridironSchol91 / Twitter

1. Chemistry with Dak

You won't find a more reliable receiver in the NFL than Amari when it comes to being where he's supposed to be. It's one of the reasons the Cowboys went out and used a future first-round draft pick to acquire his services in the middle of the 2018 season. They knew they had a quarterback who could place the ball where it needed to go, so adding one of the league's most disciplined route runners was a big get for the Cowboys. And so far, it's worked out extremely well for the Dak/Cooper combo.

As good as things are with Cooper, we are also witnessing some nice chemistry between Prescott and Lamb. Despite being just a rookie, Lamb immediately started garnering targets from this offense. It's a small sample size because Prescott's season was cut short due to a season-ending ankle injury, but take a look at Lamb's target share over Dak's five games last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BmVlB_0auavPYp00
Target distribution from Dak Prescott through the first five weeks on the 2020 seasonDan Rogers

Note: the Week 5 targets shown are just from the part of the game when Prescott was still the quarterback. All subsequent targets after Andy Dalton entered the game are ignored.

While Cooper was clearly the lead dog early on, we can see that Lamb was gradually trending in the upward direction as the season progressed. And he wasted no time surpassing Michael Gallup as the no. 2 in target share. Lamb esclipsed the 100+ yard receiving mark twice during Prescott's five games, and it just so happened that those were the only two games the Cowboys won in that span. This isn't a lot to go on, but it's very possible that Dak and CeeDee continue to build their rapport and churn out more big games this upcoming season.

2. Supreme Versatilty

The skill level of Lamb is a luxury for this Cowboys offense. He can release off the line of scrimmage and does an excellent job creating separation. His ability to high point the ball makes him the favorite to win one-on-one contested battles. And despite not having blazing speed, he's such a dangerous runner after the catch that he can turn small gains into big plays. Lamb is such a dynamic player who the Cowboys can essentially play anywhere they want.

Last year, he spent a lot of time in the slot, but don't be surprised if you see him play more and more on the outside.

3. Amari's health

You might not realize it, but Cooper is quite the resilient player. He's only missed a total of two games during his entire NFL career, and he hasn't missed any games since he was traded to Dallas. That may seem hard to believe because it feels like Amari is always dealing with some type of injury, and that's because he usually is.

While it's commendable that Cooper fights through his ailments and makes himself available, sometimes it's pretty evident that his performance is being affected. Amari has been accused of disappearing at times, but there are instances where you can just see he is not at full strength.

Currently, Cooper is dealing with another ankle injury that will likely mean he won't be ready by training camp. That's certainly not how we'd like to kick off the 2021 season, and while it wouldn't surprise me if he's "good to go" by the start of the season, one can't help wondering if his health will have any lingering impact to his performance. If Cooper dips in the slightest, fans should take comfort in knowing that Lamb has the ability to take on the alpha receiver role in this offense.

4. Favorable matchups

As long as Cooper is on the field, he's going to draw the opposing team's top cornerback. That leaves lesser capable corners to defend these other receivers. With Gallup being a vertical threat and the return of tight end Blake Jarwin finding space over the seam, the Cowboys offense should be able to stretch the defense. Add that to the fact that when Lamb is playing the slot, he's most likely going to have a nice size advantage as CeeDee is not your typical slot receiver.

There may come a point in the season where defenses focus more on Lamb to avoid being torched, but until that happens, CeeDee will continue to benefit from favorable matchups.

5. More playing time

Last season, Lamb finished second on the team in receptions and receiving yards. He had 25% more catches and 10% more receiving yards than Gallup. That doesn't surprise anyone, but what may be enlightening to some is that Lamb played 37% fewer snaps than Gallup. That is because when the Cowboys were in two-wide sets, it was usually Lamb who was the odd man out.

With Lamb entering year two of his NFL career, I wouldn't expect to see him left out of many two-wide sets going forward. While Gallup is still an important part of this offense, it's hard to believe the Cowboys wouldn't want Lamb on the field as much as possible. This extra time on the field will lead to more routes per game, ultimately leading to higher numbers for Lamb in 2021.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 3

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_0e482dc46068a59e6e2e9c05f700d2d7.blob

Bringing you Cowboys insight with a little humor mixed in. Life is short. Be fun.

Albany, OR
641 followers
Loading

More from Dan Rogers

Texas State

CeeDee Lamb is absolutely killing it at Dallas Cowboys training camp

Whatever you do, don't drink the blue kool aid. Those are words I mutter to myself at the beginning of every new Dallas Cowboys season in effort to help keep myself from having elevated expectations. Sometimes, it can be hard to contain ourselves as each new year brings with it a clean slate with new hope that includes a lot of players in pretty good health. Every August it just feels like the sky is the limit for this football team, and certainly this year is no different.Read full story
5 comments
Texas State

Dallas Cowboys training camp update: thoughts on every position group after the first six practices

Cowboys training camp is back in Oxnard.@GehlkenNFL / Twitter. The Dallas Cowboys just completed their first two weeks of practice and will have an off day Friday before returning to action this weekend. I will be fortunate enough to be in Oxnard over the weekend and catch a couple of practices. Before I get a closer look at the action, I wanted to give a quick update of what's happened, and how it could affect the team's final roster decisions.Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

History indicates that the Dallas Cowboys could be cursed in years when their quarterback is taking up huge cap space

The big news out of training camp for the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday was the exit of the team's star quarterback Dak Prescott after he was seen leaving the field in what later we learned was an injury to his throwing shoulder.Read full story
6 comments
Texas State

Malik is turning heads at Dallas Cowboys training camp, but it's not the guy you're thinking of

There is no mistaking who will be the receiving stars for the Dallas Cowboys this year as they are loaded with talent. The veteran Amari Cooper is one of the league's top route runners and a reliable target for quarterback Dak Prescott. Second-year receiver CeeDee Lamb is already being viewed as the league's next big breakout player. And then there is the forgotten one, Michael Gallup, who is playing on the last year of his rookie deal. This group is primed for a big season.Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

These three newcomers are shaking up the secondary at Dallas Cowboys training camp

The big news on Tuesday is that newly signed safety Malik Hooker was officially in Oxnard to join the Dallas Cowboys at training camp. The team initially showed interest in the former 2017 first-round pick earlier in the year, but didn't sign him. Hooker is coming off a season-ending Achilles injury, and it's possible the Cowboys were waiting to hear some positive news in terms of his recovery before committing to him. Needless to say, Hooker is wearing the star now.Read full story
Texas State

Training Camp Report: Four reasons to be excited about Dan Quinn and what we've seen from the Cowboys defense so far

All eyes will be in the Dallas Cowboys defense as we hold our collective breath to see if this unit can demonstrate enough improvement to help this team be a contender. There are so many questions when it comes to this defense, but only actual football games will reveal those answers.Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

If the Cowboys sign safety Malik Hooker it will keep their streak going of acquiring former first-round draft picks

The Dallas Cowboys love to collect former first-round picks from other teams. Every offseason, they always kick the tires on a once highly touted collegiate player who is looking for a change of scenery. In fact, last season alone the team signed five former first-round picks - Aldon Smith, Gerald McCoy, Dontari Poe, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, and Cameron Erving. Four of those players were Pro Bowlers at some point in their career. Of course, we all know that none of these players are still with the team, and outside of Smith and Erving, the team got little to no production out of the rest.Read full story
Texas State

Hall of Famer Michael Irvin believes the Cowboys don't care about winning a championship because of low vaccination rate

Michael Irvin has never been one to hold back. The often outspoken, high energy Cowboys legend doesn't refrain from speaking his mind. His lively character and appetitie for theatrics is one of the reasons he's currently an analyst on NFL Network.Read full story
17 comments
Texas State

Three bold predictions heading into Dallas Cowboys training camp: It's the Dak and CeeDee show!

Training camp for the Dallas Cowboys officially begins this week. Over the next six weeks, some of the team's biggest mysteries will be revealed. Which players are going to shine in camp? Who will overtake the lead in some key position battles. Which players will get us most excited about the upcoming season?Read full story
7 comments
Texas State

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Guide: A quick preview of every defensive player on the roster

Training camp for the Dallas Cowboys is just days away!. If you are planning on visiting Oxnard, Ca. or just following along social media to keep track of their progress, it's good to know who all these players are as they fight for their place on the roster. Yesterday, I went through each and every player on offense and provided a quick review. Today, let's take a look at the defense.Read full story
3 comments
Texas State

Cowboys Stephen Jones says his biggest swing and miss was not signing Dak Prescott sooner, but he's lying and here's why

Cowboys Executive Vice President Stephen Jones@dallascowboys / Twitter. Executive Vice President Stephen Jones has been with the Dallas Cowboys for over three decades, and it's safe to say he's seen some things. From Super Bowl wins to heartbreaking defeats, Jones has had a big role in how far this team has gone over the years. He's also been heavily involved on off-the-field accomplishments such as the construction of AT&T Stadium as well the headquarters at The Star. For Cowboys fans, we know the younger Jones for his management of the salary cap and reluctance to open up that checkbook when it comes time to signing talent.Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

Five under the radar players you're going to absolutely love by the end of Cowboys training camp

Training camp for the Dallas Cowboys is a week away. Are you excited? I know I am. Before we know it, we'll be able to see if all that hype associated with certain players is warranted. Sometimes, I like to look deep within the roster and see if I can sniff out some under the radar gems who aren't getting a whole lot of buzz at the moment. Today, I'm going to run through five bubble players fighing for a roster spot and explain why they could end up being fan favorites by the end of training camp.Read full story
Texas State

This one stat should make Dallas Cowboys fans a little uneasy heading into the 2021 season

That is how we are describing the 2020 season of the Dallas Cowboys. I mean, come on, it was disastrous. The team lost Dak Prescott early, everyone on the offensive line got hurt (slight embellishment, but not much), and the new coaching staff didn't seem to know what in the world they were doing. And let's not forget all the obstacles that came with COVID that hindered every team in the league; however, it stung the Cowboys a little more with all the new philosophy and schemes they were trying to incorporate into their system. In short, it was a nightmare.Read full story
8 comments
Texas State

Pet cat alert: How UDFA Nick Ralston could bring the fullback position back to the Dallas Cowboys

We are just a couple weeks away from training camp for the Dallas Cowboys, and that means we'll get a nice glimpse of these players in action. While there remains a lot to be discovered over these next several weeks, that doesn't stop us from already having our favorites. Do you have your favorite "pet cat" picked out? For those unfamiliar with the term, a pet cat is an under the radar player who someone is enamored with because they are expected to surprise a lot of people. High draft picks and pricey free agents do not qualify. For me, that player is undrafted free agent fullback Nick Ralston.Read full story
Texas State

The Cowboys get an upgrade in talent just by being healthy; 10 returning players who missed the most action in 2020

The Dallas Cowboys only finished with a 6-10 record last season, but a lot of their struggles can be attributed to some really bad luck in the health department. Not only did they lose the single most important player on their team in Dak Prescott, but they suffered an enormous amount injuries to their offensive line that included four of their starters and three reserves. They also lost several of their defensive starters for multiple games. As a whole, this team just couldn't field a healthy squad week in and week out.Read full story
Texas State

Three reasons why Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott will remind fans why he's one of the top running backs in the NFL

The biggest story line of the upcoming season for the Dallas Cowboys will be the return of their franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. After suffering a gruesome injury early in the season last year, the Cowboys found themselves in a hole they could never dig out of. Well, Dak is back and with that comes a lot of excitement for the 2021 season. But the return of Prescott isn't the only new thing we should see this season as the team will get back another key player who went missing a year ago - Ezekiel Elliott.Read full story
20 comments
Texas State

Emmitt Smith advocates for a great wall of protection to help run out the clock on the coronavirus pandemic

Former Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden at Emmett J Conrad High School@VickeryMidtown / Twitter. For years, running back Emmitt Smith wore down opposing defenses as he helped the Dallas Cowboys win three Super Bowls in the '90s. Over 15 seasons in the NFL, the Hall of Fame running back churned out a total 18,355 rushing yards, ending his career as the league's all-time leading rusher. A record that still holds true today. The star running back ran behind a powerful offensive line that helped obliterate the opponent, so he knows the importance of working together for a common goal. Back then, it was Lombardi trophies and historical milestones, but now Smith sets his sights on eradicating a different opposition - the coronavirus.Read full story
21 comments
Texas State

How practice squad eligibility could sway the Dallas Cowboys to release these three players

In a couple months, the Dallas Cowboys will have some challenging decisions to make as they round out their 53-man roster. Most of those decisions will be made based on talent; however, there will be some strategy involved as they attempt to hold on to young players who may not be quite ready for NFL action. Young players who are still a ways away may be released during final roster cuts, but then signed to the practice squad as teams look to develop them for the future.Read full story

Comments / 3

Community Policy