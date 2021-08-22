Four fun cooking classes to take in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Cooking schools in New Orleans offer private and group classes for those who are interested in learning some tricks for the kitchen. Join one of these following classes for a great bonding or refreshing time while improving your skill in making Cajun and Creole dishes.

1. The New Orleans School of Cooking https://neworleansschoolofcooking.com/

524 St. Louis St., New Orleans, LA 70130 - (504) 525-2665

The school offers two kinds of cooking classes. Participants can sit back and watch skilled chefs preparing classic Cajun and Creole meals on Open Demonstration Classes, while Open Hands-On Classes let guests prepare a complete dinner accompanied by expert chefs. They also host team-building events for corporate clients, students, or families.

2. The Mardi Gras School of Cooking https://www.themardigrasschoolofcooking.com/

519 Wilkinson St., Suite 101, New Orleans, LA 70130 - (504) 344-3977

Participants can learn professional techniques and secret seasonings for New Orleans staple dishes according to their chosen thematic hands-on class. Roux Class teaches how to make Shrimp Etouffee and Bananas' Foster, while New Orleans Creole Class helps guests make Shrimp Creole and Pecan Pralines.

3. NOCHI https://www.nochi.org/

725 Howard Ave. , New Orleans, LA 70130 - (504) 891-4060

New Orleans Culinary and Hospitality Institute offers a platform for professional and personal growth, whether through certificate programs or private classes. Their private hands-on class is perfect for a team retreat or big celebration as it allows intimate cooking sessions followed by a beautiful dining experience.

4. Simplee Gourmet http://www.simpleegourmet.com/

1000 Girod St., Suite B-5, New Orleans, LA 70113

(504) 962-9162

Known as a kitchen boutique in the New Orleans neighborhood, Simplee Gourmet also offers recreational culinary classes to inspire both home cooks and professional chefs. Guests can also reserve the whole kitchen with provided menu and food to host an office party or bridal showers.

