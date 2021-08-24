New Orleans, LA

Where to buy cosmetics in New Orleans

Curtis Macken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZJHgE_0bZ9AEXr00

NEW ORLEANS, LA - During summertime, New Orleans has many exciting events and places. When girls go out, girls need some make-up to boost their confidence.

If you are running out of cosmetics and are looking to buy some new ones, you can visit these cosmetic shops in New Orleans.

1. Sephora, French Quarter

414 N Peters St, New Orleans, LA 70130

French Quarter

As a pioneer of cosmetic shops globally, Sephora has plenty of cosmetics choices from more than 200 brands with around 14,000 products.

You can get exclusive branded products like Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, Rare beauty by Selena Gomez, or even their own cosmetics brand, Sephora collections.

The staff is friendly and helpful when the customers want to ask for recommendations or find specific products. Since it is located in French Quarter, be prepared for the parking meter.

2. Lush Cosmetics, French Quarter

532 Royal St, New Orleans, LA 70130

French Quarter

Located at the heart of New Orleans, Lush Cosmetics in French Quarter will serve you with lots of organic body care products and cosmetics too. They have friendly and informative staff as well.

They specialize in fresh handmade soap with many kinds of flowers, plants, and fruits' fragrances. The soap compounder's name will be labeled on the product, complete with the production date.

You can get some glittery bath bombs and shampoo bars too to make your bath more enjoyable.

3. About Face of New Orleans

701 Metairie Rd, Ste 1B-106, Metairie, LA 70005

This salon is recommended for those who want to get body treatments while looking for the cosmetics you need.

You can get your make-up and hairdo done by certified make-up artists here.

Nevertheless, they provide many choices of make-up products here.

