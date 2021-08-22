Everything You Need to Know About Elmer's Island in Jefferson Parish

Chase Baker/unsplash

GRAND ISLE, LA - Elmer’s Island Wildlife Refuge has various sights to offer, such as beaches, both natural and improved dunes, as well as mangrove and saltwater marsh surrounding the back bay. Supervised by Louisiana’s Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, this 1,145 acres place provides recreation and educational opportunities, research on the natural resources, as well as protects and restores the species and the habitat they live in.

There are two ways to access the island, by access road from LA Highway 1 or by boat.

Visitors can do many outdoor activities here. Crab and other species of sea fish are available to catch at Elmer’s Island. Take a look at various species of birds, especially during migration time. A beach shuttle is also operating at the island every day. To conduct a study on the island, contact Julia Lightner by email at jlightner@wlf.la.gov or call 504-286-4041 for more information.

The operating hours of this sanctuary are 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset. Hence, any activities outside the scheduled hours are prohibited on Elmer’s Island, including overnight camping. No one is allowed to provide any guiding service, hunt or disturb the wildlife, or be in the area marked by LDWF as restricted. The management disallows the use of motorized vehicles. A license is required for recreational fishing if you are older than 16 years old.

To reduce waste on the island, visitors are prohibited from leaving any trash, including cigarette stubs here. Return the fishing materials back onshore after done fishing. If you are boating, keep the trash on the boat. The management also encourages visitors to take part in beach sweeps at Grand Isle and Elmer’s Island to minimize the litter.

