Three steakhouses in Baton Rouge

NEW ORLEANS, LA -As Louisiana's capital city, Baton Rouge offers you lots of yummy culinary choices, including steak.

For those of you who want to enjoy yummy steaks with your loved ones, here is a list of recommended steakhouses in Baton Rouge.

1. Fleming's Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar

7321 Corporate Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

This steakhouse offers you a luxurious fine dining dinner with its prime steaks menu. Amid the pandemic, they have distanced the table for safety measures to dine-in.

They have big tomahawk steaks as one of their most popular menus. You can grab many kinds of salads, the worlds' finest wines, and some desserts to complete your fine dining here.

Fleming is ready to serve you on your special occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, or business inquiries. They also provide you delivery options for your events.

2. J. Alexander's Restaurant

6457 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70809

This restaurant has specialized in wood-fired cuisines. It brings out the smokey taste of their signature steaks here.

As a contemporary American restaurant, they also serve some classic American dishes like salads for the entree, sandwiches, fresh seafood, prime beef ribs, and various kinds of liquor like vodka, martini, and wine.

3. Texas de Brazil

10155 Perkins Rowe, Ste 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

The unique thing about this steakhouse is they use the churrascaria (another name of Brazilian steakhouse) concept, which is rarely found in Baton Rouge.

You can get some flame-grilled beef, chicken, porks, lamb, or Brazilian sausages with their seasonal chef-crafted items here.

They serve you many vegan-friendly menus too and having keto options.

