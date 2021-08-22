3 New Orleans' tattoo shops

Benjamin Lehman/unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - If you are a body art enthusiast and looking for a tattoo shop in New Orleans, these provide excellent service and experienced artists to transform your desired tattoo design into a piece of art in your body.

Electric Ladyland Tattoo

The tattoo studio has been around since 1996. The artists here are licensed and experts in creating several tattoo designs to meet the client’s desire. Sterilization protocols are done in this shop as well to guarantee the safety of their clients.

Located at 610 Frenchmen Street, Electric Ladyland Tattoo is part of the most famous shops in New Orleans. Opens from Monday to Saturday, from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., this shop also welcomes walk-in customers. For further information email shop@eltnola.com or give a call to (504) 947-8286.

Aart Accent Tattoos and Piercings

With more than 40 years of experience, Aart Accent Tattoos and Piercings provides prime works for various clients. All the artists have licenses and certificates for body art, as well as qualified skills to bring the designs to come true. A design collection is also available to look at.

The studio’s location is at 1041 North Rampart Street, New Orleans, and opens all days with various operating hours. Clients can either come to the studio or call one of the artists for creating a tattoo. For further information email aartaccent504@gmail.com or call (504) 581-9812.

Mid City Voodoux Tattoo

The vibrant atmosphere combined with southern hospitality is what his tattoo studio has. Located at 140 North Carrollton Avenue, New Orleans, the tattoo designers are well-trained and provide the best quality at affordable prices, starts from $20. Aftercare products are also provided in this tattoo studio.

Opens all days from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., Mid City Voodoux Tattoo accepts both walk-ins and appointments for their clients. For further information, email at voodouxtattoos@live.com or call (504) 278-1465.

