NOPD is attending the 76th Annual National PAL Conference

NEW ORLEANS, LA - On August 17-20, 2021, the National Association of Police Athletic/Activities League, Inc. (PAL) held its annual training and conference at the Marriott Hotel in New Orleans.

On behalf of Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the City, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson welcomed 250 PAL chapters from throughout the country on Wednesday morning and awarded the national organization with a letter of honor for their more than 70 years of dedication to kids, cops, and communities. Through local PAL chapters, National PAL helps to prevent adolescent criminality by providing service, recreational, and educational opportunities.

Attendees got the opportunity to participate in a town hall conversation about reimagining enforcement and the importance of community participation, as well as many break-out sessions on topics such as mentorship, grant writing, and abuse prevention, throughout this week's conference.

The National Association of Police Athletic/Activities League, Inc. (National PAL) was founded to help reduce juvenile crime and violence by providing National PAL Membership Chapters with opportunities for mentorship, civic/service, athletic, recreational, enrichment, educational opportunities, and resources. These resources provide funding opportunities through various grants, general liability protection alternatives, and programmatic opportunities through key stakeholders.

Today, there are approximately 300 PAL Member Chapters, either within law enforcement organizations or as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, serving adolescents ages 5 to 18 in cities across the United States, including the United States Virgin Islands.

“This is an opportunity for us as law enforcement professionals to engage with our youth. But, also share ideas with each other to be better public servants to the communities in which we serve,” stated Superintendent Ferguson.

