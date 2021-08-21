Dorothy Bratsas Scholarship opportunities for female students in Greater New Orleans

Green Chameleon on Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Studying at a University in the United States may be a challenge for many people. However, there is always good news for those who are willing to fight and try. If you are a female student who is looking for financial assistance to support your dreams of achieving higher education at the University, The Dorothy Bratsas scholarship might be one solution.

Dr. Dorothy Bratsas generously endowed the Dorothy Bratsas Scholarship, intended to help female students from the Greater New Orleans area who plan to continue their education in college.

The scholarship will be granted regardless of race, color, creed, religion, sexual orientation, age, disability, or national origin.

The following are the basic requirements that you must know before applying for The Dorothy Bratsas Scholarship:

- Female high school senior, graduate, or current undergraduate from Orleans Parish, Metairie, or Kenner.

- Plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate education for the whole forthcoming academic year at an accredited two-year or four-year college or university.

- On a 4.0 scale, you must have a minimum grade point average of 3.0. (or equivalent).

About Dr. Dorothy Bratsas

Dr. Dorothy Bratsas was born on May 19, 1928, in El Dorado, Arkansas, and passed away on March 29, 2015. Her parents were Napoleon and Demetra Demertzi Bratsas, Greek immigrants with Greek Orthodox roots. She earned her doctorate in Romance Languages from the University of Missouri, and she taught the subject at the University of New Orleans for nearly forty years. She was one of the first instructors at UNO, where she taught Spanish at all levels and was also fluent in Greek and Portuguese.

To apply for this scholarship, please visit this link: https://start.scholarsapply.org/

