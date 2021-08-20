The AmeriCorps VISTA projects will be opening positions in Fall 2021

Renan Kamikoga on Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - City of New Orleans AmeriCorps VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) Program is a federal grant program that tackles the nation's most pressing challenges by connecting individuals and organizations through service and volunteering.

The program led by the City of New Orleans Office aims to expand the ability of departments to fight poverty and provide better services to underserved and disproportionately impacted communities.

The City of New Orleans is currently seeking passionate individuals for the following positions:

New Orleans Health Department – Emergency Preparedness Planner

New Orleans Health Department – Health and Homelessness Program Associate

Information Technology & Innovation – Program Associate

Office of Community Development – Administrative Policy Coordinator

Office of Cultural Economy – Strategic Policy and Communications Associate

Office of Economic Development – Online Business Services Associate

Office of Human Rights and Equity – Municipal ID Program Coordinator

Office of Workforce Development – Business Strategies Program Associate

Department of Parks and Parkways – Outreach and Social Media Coordinator

Department of Safety and Permits – Policy Program Associate

Mayor’s Office of Utilities – Policy and Outreach Coordinator

Mayor’s Office Project Why – Visual Design Coordinator

Mayor’s Office Project Why – Operations/Why Button Coordinator

Mayor's Office – Executive Office VISTA

On May 18, 2021, Mayor Cantrell announced that AmeriCorps VISTA Program is a fully-funded federal grant program awarded to the City by the Federal AmeriCorps Corporation.

"We are excited to engage AmeriCorps VISTA members to address key issues facing our city and helping us to deliver solutions that improve the lives of our residents. The expansion of this program will help the City strengthen existing services and provide new ones. National service is a core value of my administration and demonstrates that by coming together and upholding a commitment to compassion and community empowerment, AmeriCorps members can 'get things done", stated the Mayor.

Committed VISTA members benefit from the AmeriCorps grant by earning a living allowance, an end-of-service reward, healthcare benefits, and many more while serving with the City and making a difference in their community.

If you are willing to contribute to the project, please register here: https://my.americorps.gov/mp/login.do

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.