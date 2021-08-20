NOPD is hiring Human Resources Administrator

Cytonn Photography on Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is now searching for a skilled Human Resources Administrator to join their team.

This position serves as the N.O.P.D.'s Human Resource Manager, reporting to the Assistant Superintendent of Police and managing and directing the activities of subordinate staff who provide a wide range of human resources support for the department.

This is a full-time position with a salary of $92,845 annually.

The job descriptions including:

- Acting as a liaison with the civil service, finance, and law departments

- Employee recruitment and selection

- Management of transfers and personnel orders

- Employee relations, employee discipline and/or grievances

Qualifications:

1. A Bachelor's Degree from an accredited college or university and 6 years of responsible professional administrative experience in a human resources department solely responsible for directing a comprehensive personnel program(s) with having at least one of the following areas of recruitment, selection, and placement; training; equal employment opportunity; disciplinary and grievance proceedings; classification and wage; payroll; employee relations.

OR

A Master's Degree in Human Resources, Business Administration or Public Administration or a related field from an accredited college or university and 4 years of responsible professional administrative experience in a human resources department solely responsible for directing a comprehensive personnel program(s).

2. Must be domiciled in Orleans Parish within 180 days of hire.

3. Background check with a criminal history will not automatically disqualify a candidate.

There will be an entrance examination including the written test to measure: Basic Management Principles, Decision-Making and Organizing, Interpersonal Skills, Written Communication, and Mathematics.

For more information, please visit: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/neworleans/jobs/3106313/police-human-resource-administrator-class-code-5139?department[0]=NOPD&department[1]=Police%20Department&sort=PositionTitle%7CAscending&pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs

