A man from Westwego was arrested for illegal possession of firearms

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Terrell Richardson, 44, of Westwego, Louisiana, was sentenced to thirty-seven months in prison by United States District Court Judge Martin L. C. Feldman for unlicensed possession of a firearm.

According to the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Louisiana, Richardson was also ordered to serve 3 years of supervised release and pay a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

This discovery began when Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies stopped Richardson after he committed a traffic violation that occurred on N. Causeway Blvd. in Metairie, Louisiana. The authorities then smelled marijuana from inside the car and then searched until they found a reportedly stolen and loaded firearm, SCCY Industries Model CPX-2.

Richardson had the gun after being convicted of a federal felony violation on January 22, 2002.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is handling the matter, while the case is prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Duane A. Evans.

This case has been prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice's Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, which is a cooperative federal, state, and local initiative to reduce violent crime in Louisiana.

Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) was launched in 2001. It is a nationwide initiative that brings together federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officials, prosecutors, community leaders, and other stakeholders to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in a community and develop comprehensive plan solutions to address them.

On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy that strengthens PSN to help prevent crime from occurring at an early stage with a more equitable and appropriate approach to law enforcement.

