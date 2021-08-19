Loyola University records the largest and most diverse first-year class in history

Monstera/Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - This fall semester, Loyola University New Orleans recorded the largest and most diverse first-year students in its history. The university currently has 973 students, which is 25 percent higher than last year, and 22 percent above target. 43 percent of the first-year students come from Louisiana and the others are from 44 different states across the country and from 20 different countries.

Loyola University has been around for 113 years. Throughout that time, the university has been proving opportunity and academic excellence to the people of New Orleans and across the country said President Tania Tetlow.

Tetlow added, “Loyola attracts students who are extremely bright and creative, drawn to the innovation of New Orleans and to a diverse campus that reflects America. We are especially proud that a third of our students are the first in their family to go to college, just like so many of our remarkably successful alumni.”

Loyola has continued to develop and adjust its long-term enrollment strategy since 2018. The university has provided various options for meeting with prospective students, created a more individualized operation by having smaller campus tours, clearer communications, and creative online engagement. The Chief Enrollment Officer, Nathan Ament said that it requires more effort but it has proven to be more effective.

Loyola University also announced a permanent Test-Blind Admissions policy in 2020. Ament said that the Enrollment staff sees test scores as barriers to college education. Thus, this policy could provide more opportunities for students.

54 percent of the first-year students are students of color, 20 percent are Hispanic students, 19 percent are black students, 12 percent are mixed-race students, and 3 percent of them are Asian. This makes it the most diverse class of students in Loyola's 113-year-old history.

