New Orleans, LA

Apply for the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The 2021-2022 Mayor's Youth Advisory Council is accepting applications from August 16 until September 3.

The Mayor's Youth Advisory Council's (Council) vision is to represent the voice of the youth in New Orleans and is directly connected with the Mayor's Office. The Council raises issues and concerns and provides meaningful change for the well-being of youth in the city and the rest of the community. The Council's mission is to advise and propose action items, regarding matters related to the youth of New Orleans, to the Mayor of the city.

The Council works to complete at least one collective impact project, identify issues related to youth and provide recommendations to the Mayor's Office, provide information for the Mayor's office or other parties related to youth, and hold at least one public hearing every year.

The Council will consist of 25 members and they will be appointed by the Mayor's Office of Youth and Families. Each city council district will appoint at least two members. The city will then appoint the remaining members that reflect the diversity of New Orleans.

Applicants must also fulfill the following criteria to apply:

1. Applicants currently reside in the city of New Orleans.

2. Applicants must be enrolled or attend a school in Louisiana, or are currently homeschooled in the eighth, ninth, tenth, eleventh, or twelfth grade.

3. Applicants must provide one letter of recommendation from a teacher, coach, mentor, clergy, or others.

4. Complete the application form, which can be accessed here.

5. Participate in an interview, either in-person or via phone/zoom.

For more information, applicants can contact the Program Manager, Anamaria Villamarin-Lupin at anamaria.villamarin-lupin@nola.gov.

