Mayor Cantrell commends businesses for complying with the Modified Phase Three COVID-19 Guidelines

Jonathan Cooper on Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Today, Mayor Cantrell from her Twitter account commends to all of the NOLA businesses that are following our COVID-19 protocols.

Previously, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and New Orleans Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno announced that starting on Monday, August 16, 2021, evidence of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours will be required for entry at various indoor locations both for visitors including employees, to access restaurants, bars, gyms, indoor group fitness centers or individual fitness classes, indoor entertainment and performance spaces as well as large outdoor events.

The goal is to keep New Orleans residents to be safe and healthy as the new delta variant has impacted on rising the COVID-19 cases in the last few months.

New Orleans continues to meet all public health milestones, with over 74 percent of all adults having received the COVID-19 vaccine. Yet only 52 percent of New Orleans residents have been completely vaccinated. Furthermore, vaccination rates are below 50 percent in various census tracts throughout the city.

As a result of the Mayor's emergency powers under La. R.S. 29:727(F) and the "Mayoral Proclamation to Further Promulgate Emergency Orders During the State of Emergency Due to COVID-19" filed on May 15, 2020, the New Orleans Health Department is reimposing limitations on certain activities.

In response to the regulation, several restaurants and businesses that are still operating during the pandemic have issued announcements to their customers or visitors to comply with the rules and regulations imposed by the City of New Orleans.

In addition to enforcing a mask mandate, everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is required to wear a mask indoors when interacting with people who are not in their immediate family. Masks are also required at outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people if total attendance is more than 50% of the outdoor venue's capacity.

Meanwhile, to prove your vaccination status, you can show an original, digital photograph, or photocopy of CDC Vaccination Card (both sides), or other official vaccination records issued by another State, foreign Nation, or the World Health Organization. Otherwise, you can also download LA Wallet App from the Apple Store or Google Play Store here: https://lawallet.com/

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.