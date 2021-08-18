Longuevue from wikimedia commons

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Are you looking for a fun activity with your family?

If you are interested in heritage buildings equipped with beautiful gardens and relaxing fountains, you may consider coming to join the "Free Family Sunday at Longue Vue Gardens" that will be held on Sunday, September 5, 2021, from 1.00 - 5.00 p.m.

You and your family could set a picnic, explore the children's Discovery Garden, or just stroll the eight acres of blooming gardens, that include Arecaceae, Asclepias Tuberosa, Azaleas, Caladium, Callicarpa Americana, Louisiana irises, Lycoris Aurea, Narcissus, Passiflora Incarnata, Roses, Tulips and many more!

Located at 7 Bamboo Rd., New Orleans, Louisiana, Longue Vue is a historic house museum and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1991.

The house was built in Neoclassical architecture style, which began in Italy and France in the mid-eighteenth century and has since become one of the most well-known and iconic architectural styles in the Western world.

The first house and grounds were built in 1924. Ellen Biddle Shipman, a landscape architect, began working with the Sterns on their garden ideas in 1934. It was designated as a national treasure because of its ties to Shipman and because it was the only major work of hers in which she had complete creative control over the landscape.

The house's four entrances have four different appearances, and there is a different garden on each of the four sides. It includes 20 rooms on three floors, all of which are furnished with antiques.

Please note that pets are NOT allowed to enter the Longue Vue grounds.

Capacity is limited and reservations are highly recommended.

