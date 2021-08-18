NOLA Ready is hosting an online discussion on Climate & Resilience with Mayor Cantrell

Markus Spiske on Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans Ready is holding a series of webinars to address resilience and situate New Orlean city within a changing landscape in response to this year's record-breaking rains.

New Orleans Ready will hold virtual talks along with in-person volunteer opportunities every month for the rest of 2021. The topics will span from climate justice to green infrastructure, and each session will be conducted by local experts.

On August 25, 2021, at 6 p.m. Central Time, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham, will be the guest speaker for the discussion by highlighting New Orleans' progress since Hurricane Katrina and the challenges we face in the heart of hurricane season.

On Saturday, August 28, 2021, participants are invited to volunteer with NOLA Ready at the Storm Katrina Resource Fair, where they will deliver hurricane supplies and readiness materials to Lower Ninth Ward residents.

To register for this webinar, please visit this link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_lXCdh9UxQjyhenXp_m-c4w

About NOLA Ready

The New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness manages the NOLA Ready program in the cause of emergency preparedness campaign for the city of New Orleans.

The NOLA Ready Volunteer Corps supports first rescuers, community partners, and citizens in disaster response and recovery operations, helping to foster a culture of preparedness and resilience. Volunteers with the NOLA Ready Corps are part of a team that works to satisfy the needs of citizens before, during, and after disasters. Hurricane planning, City-Assisted Evacuation, shelter operations, pet evacuation and sheltering, flood recovery, and other topics are available to NOLA Ready Corps volunteers.

