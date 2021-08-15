Top 3 New Orleans' Wedding Photographers

NEW ORLEANS, LA - For those who are looking for a wedding photographer in New Orleans, these three photographers are recommended by the experts after being inspected from many aspects, such as cost, customer review, general excellence, history, ratings, satisfaction, and trust.

1. Matthew Foster Photography

This wedding photography studio provides professional services to customers in the city area since 2005. The studio is located at 318 Bermuda Street, New Orleans. Both Matthew Foster and Liz King are acknowledged photographers with their own forte.

Foster highlights the picturesque and spirit of the wedding as he includes his creative and personal touch. King has been dedicating her professional life to photography. Her specialty is in a more modern and journalist-styled for her works. The team believes in immortalizing a wedding day in a more relaxing way. The most authentic emotions of the clients are captured in their artistic photos.

The wedding packages fee ranges from $3,100 to $5,600 with various facilities are offered. Check the website for more information.

2. Eau Claire Photographics

You can visit this studio at 141 Robert East Lee Boulevard, #331, New Orleans which is managed by Sandra and Sam. Their humble and pure documentary working style results in real and sincere imagery. A graceful, modest, and pure approach is what both Sandra and Sam are tending towards.

To capture the very core of the wedding day is what they aim at by using photographic techniques and equipment that minimize the disturbance. They have photographed hundreds of weddings in New Orleans, as well as the emotions, feeling, and glory of the day itself.

The studio opens from Monday to Friday, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. For further information related to the service or their works, check the website.

3. Studio Orleans Photography

Located at 2620 Saint Ann Street, New Orleans, this studio is a magnificent wedding photography studio in the city. Both photographers, Roddy and Jay have their own knowledge and specialties.

Roddy is able to find perfect locations for the wedding photos thanks to his in-depth knowledge of Crescent City and heaps of experiences with wedding parties. As for Jay, he has been practicing exclusively in portrait and wedding photography. Their goal is to create extraordinary wedding photography.

The studio opens all day except Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Engagement or bridal session fee starts at $500, for elopements will be charged $800, and weddings cost from $2,995. To see their works and more information regarding the service, visit the website.

