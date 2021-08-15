Consult with These Psychologists to Improve Your Life Quality

NEW ORLEANS, LA—For New Orleans residents, it is okay to feel overwhelmed and stressed. Visit a psychologist to help you resolve life issues. Experts recommend these psychologists according to their excellence in giving the best service.

1. Dr. Michael Major, Psy.D., M.P.

With more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Michael Major is named one of the best psychologists in New Orleans. He has advanced degrees in both clinical psychology and psychopharmacology, as well as expertise in anxiety, attention deficit disorders, and mood-related issues.

These days, the Garden District Mental Health is where Dr. Major practices. Garden District Mental Health is located at 2738 General Pershing Street, New Orleans, and opens on Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Patients will be aided to find out the unhelpful pattern, then they can understand and change the pattern with a helpful one to have a flourishing life. The medical center provides ADHD analysis and other learning issues through personal assessment, as well as working together with parents, schools, psychiatrists, and physicians.

To book an appointment with Dr. Major, you can fill the form https://form.jotform.com/91065181842153 here.

2. Dr. Sean Ransom, Ph.D.

Dr. Sean Ransom is not only the founder of the Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Center of New Orleans, but also the Academy of Clinical Psychological Science member. He studied CBT at the University of South Florida and finished the training at the Beck Institute for Cognitive Therapy and Research.

Dr. Ransom has presented a lot of research articles on various notable issues, such as coping with cancer, post-traumatic growth, and many other, at the national and international levels. His approach to diverse series of issues is behavioral and cognitive-behavioral. He provides in-office consultation for 25 minutes at no charge.

The Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Center of New Orleans lies at 4904 Magazine Street and opens on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the therapy provided, check the website.

3. Dr. Barry D. Schwartz, Ph.D.

Dr. Schwartz finished his study at the University of Massachusetts with a Bachelor of Science in psychology degree before continued at the University of Nebraska to obtain his master's degree. He published more than 60 papers as well. He is also a member of both the American Psychological Association and the Scientific Research Society of North America.

Dr. Schwartz uses the mind-body integrative approach, which maximizes the treatment for resolving issues that people face. Free consultation by phone is also available, as well as in-office consultation by visiting his office at 1303 Amelia St, New Orleans, LA. His office opens on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.