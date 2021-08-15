Baton Rouge, LA

Tried-and-true Crawfish Restaurants in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA - Baton Rouge residents love fresh seafood, especially when it comes to crawfish. This reflects in the long line of restaurants and markets selling them in a variety of ways. Here are the top four restaurants with crawfish menus that keep Baton Rougean coming back for more.

1. Tony's Seafood

Louisiana's largest seafood market is where you can find fresh Gulf fish, oysters, and shellfish along with their deli lunch menus. They offer lunch specials like Crabmeat Au Gratin on Wednesday and Crawfish Pies on weekends, as well as regular options such as Crawfish Etouffee, Cajun Balls, Crawfish Boudin, and Tony's Famous Muffuletta.

Address: 5215 Plank Rd Baton Rouge, LA

2. Sammy's Grill

While the restaurant does serve delicious grilled dishes, Sammy's Grill actually specializes in seasonal boiled seafood, including crawfish. In addition to a full course menu like appetizers, salad, soup, and entrees, they also have burgers, po'boys, seafood plates, and oysters.

Address: 8635 Highland Rd Baton Rouge, LA

3. LA Boilers Seafood

LA Boilers Seafood is the place to enjoy the freshest seafood in the area. Boiled crawfish, shrimp, and crabs are served with bags of boiled corn and potatoes. Aside from dine-in and reservations, they also offer takeout and delivery services.

Address: 9085 Perkins Road and 2741 Oneal Lane, Baton Rouge, LA

4. Lakeside Daiquiri and Grill

Locals call this place a hidden gem since while Lakeside is not as crowded as other seafood restaurants during crawfish season, they definitely don't lose in flavor. Half bar, half eatery, Lakeside offers buckets of hot crawfish paired with daiquiris that you can't get anywhere else.

Address: 7490 Burbank Drive Baton Rouge, LA.

