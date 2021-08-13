Visit these family-friendly museums for Museum Month in New Orleans

Chris Nguyen/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Museum Month is an event held throughout August, where you can get free access to every participating museum as long as you have a membership to one of those museums. To celebrate Museum Month, bring your kids to these family-friendly museums where they can learn and have fun at the same time.

1. Louisiana Children's Museum

The Louisiana Children's Museum recently changed its location after being situated on Julia Street for over 30 years. It is now located in the New Orleans City Park and features interactive exhibits, education centers, and ample outdoor space. You can also take your kids to a kid-friendly restaurant, Acorn Cafe on site.

2. The National WWII Museum

At this nationally recognized and award-winning museum, kids can learn about the history of World War II. The museum features special exhibits, a 4D theater, and other interactive experiences for children. The museum is even available online and features virtual field trips, educational travel programs, webinars, and others.

3. New Orleans Jazz Museum

New Orleans is rich in music and you can learn about the history of jazz in this museum. The museum is located within the Old U.S. Mint at the intersection of the Frenchmen Street live music corridor and the French Quarter. It features live music performances, interactive exhibits, and educational programming.

4. Southern Food & Beverage Museum

The Southern Food & Beverage Museum is a non-profit organization located in the heart of New Orleans. The museum features colorful exhibits that showcase the food and drink of the South. Children can learn about kitchen gadgets, see classic memorabilia, or participate in one of their events. The cooking classes are one of the museum's highlights.

To find out more about other participating museums, click here.

