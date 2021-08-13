Wooden Boat Festival coming soon in Madisonville, Louisiana

Robin Ooode/Unsplash

MADISONVILLE, LA - On September 25 and 26, the Madisonville Wooden Boat Festival, presented by Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum, is celebrating its 31st anniversary, and the festival will be held on the banks of the Tchefuncte River.

Some of the activities included in the festival are:

1. Maritime Mania

Maritime Mania is a gala party held on Friday at 7.30 p.m. to kick off the festival, where you can enjoy food from 25 regional restaurants, live music, and an open bar.

2. Quick 'n' Dirty Boat Building Contest

A two-day event where participants will form teams to decorate a boat and sail it down the river.

3. Children's Village

A special area for kids, which is fun and safe, and features Amazon Adventure Obstacle Course, Quad Jump, Rockin' Rollin' Bubbles Amusement, Paint-the-Pirogue, the Smoke House, and Tinker Tug.

4. Boat-building for kids

Kids can build their own wooden boats to keep as souvenirs and the parts and pieces will be provided by the St. Tammany Woodworkers Guild. They won't be making full-sized boats, so don't worry.

5. Beer garden

The festival will feature a lush beer garden, which features draft and bottled beers you can enjoy while watching some football on big-screen TVs.

Tickets for the festival are $10 a day for adults, $5 for people 65 years old and older, and the tickets will include free access to the Maritime Museum. The event is free for Active Duty Military with ID and children 12 years old and under. Parking space is very limited so it is recommended to park off-site.

The event is open to the public and will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit their website.

