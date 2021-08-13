A civil servant from New Orleans was found guilty of bribery

Photo by Bermix Studio

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Brian Medus, 44, of Covington, pleaded guilty as charged to violating Title 18, U.S Code, Sections 371 and 1952 (a)(3), conspiracy to use an interstate facility with the intent to carry on unlawful activities.

Medus, the Assistant Chief Mechanical Inspector for the City of New Orleans' Safety and Permits Department, recruited and received bribe money approximately $93,000 from James Mohamad, the Director of the City of Kenner's Department of Inspection and Code Enforcement, in exchange for the issuance of fraudulent permits for Mohamad's HVAC jobs, according to court documents

Medus faces a maximum prison term of five (5) years, a fine of not more than $250,000, a maximum of three years of supervised release after any sentence, and a mandatory special judgment fee of $100. Sentencing is scheduled for November 17, 2021.

Douglas A. Williams, Jr. The FBI New Orleans Special Agent in charge of investigating this case and The United States Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Louisiana stated that that corruption is totally unacceptable and the FBI will be committed to firmly cracking down on public servants who engage in activities that violate the public's trust in them. They further stated that the FBI in cooperation with other law enforcement officers will ensure that legal proceedings will be given to cases of this kind in order to create a deterrent effect for the perpetrators.

The City of New Orleans Office of Inspector General together with the Federal Bureau of Investigation was investigating the matter while Assistant U.S Attorney Tracey N. Knight is prosecuting the matter.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.