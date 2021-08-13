Mayor Cantrell attends the second COVID vaccination at 175 Frederick Douglass High School

CDC on Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Mayor LaToya Cantrell attends the second COVID-19 vaccination at 175 Frederick Douglass High School on Thursday, August 11, 2021.

On this occasion, the Mayor and the Office of Youth and Families join other New Orleans leaders in announcing a $90,000 fund from the United Way, Greater New Orleans Foundation to vaccinate high school youth through CrescentCare, in partnership with the City of New Orleans and Public Schools of NOLA.

It was previously known that the new delta variant has caused a significant spike in COVID-19 cases in the State of Louisiana, resulting in the hospitalization of people under 12 years of age.

So far, data from WHO shows that the percentage of children under the age of 18 exposed to the COVID-19 virus represents about 8.5 percent of reported cases, with relatively few deaths compared to other age groups and usually only causing light illness. However, several cases of critical illness have also been reported, if children under the age of 18 already had certain medical conditions before being exposed to the virus, so the risk factors for severe disease require intensive care and need to be hospitalized.

Further studies are underway to assess risk factors for infection in children so that researchers and medical personnel having a better understanding of transmission in this age group.

Mayor Cantrell called for the importance of vaccinating children and youth so that the entire community can be protected from the threat of the COVID-19 virus in the hope that the City of New Orleans will recover soon and its economic activities will continue as usual.

"I'm calling upon all school leaders, coaches, band directors and mentors to follow in the footsteps of the students who are leading by example," said the mayor from her official Twitter who has served the city since 2018.

