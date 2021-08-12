Erik Mclean/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans is full of places with great views. For those of you who are want to fill your Instagram feeds or post a picture somewhere, here are some of the instagrammable spots in New Orleans.

1. Jackson Square

Jackson Square is a timeless attraction located in the French Quarter. Jackson Square is located near the Mississippi River. The area is surrounded by the St. Louis Cathedral, the Presbytere and Cabildo museums, and the Lower and Upper Pontalba Apartments. You can also find the world-famous Café Du Monde here.

2. New Orleans City Park

City Park is one of the most popular destinations in New Orleans. It is a 1300-acre-park filled with numerous activities such as biking, golf, Botanical Garden, boating, fishing, tennis, cafes, and many more. Visit their website for more information.

3. Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden

The sculpture garden is located within the City Park, adjacent to the New Orleans Museum of Art, and occupies around 11 acres of the Park. The garden has over 90 works displayed in a picturesque landscape. It was established in 2003 but has doubled in size since 2019. Visit their website to see the various works displayed in the garden.

4. Lafayette Square

Lafayette Square is a 2.5-acre park located in downtown New Orleans surrounded by housing complexes and tall office buildings. There are several statues at the square, including the statue of Henry Clay, John McDonogh, and Benjamin Franklin.

5. JAMNOLA

JAMNOLA was established in 2020 and is an experiential pop-up that celebrates the art, music, and culture of New Orleans. Visit their website for more information about JAMNOLA.

While visiting these places, don't forget to wear your masks even if you have been vaccinated.

