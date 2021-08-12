New Orleans, LA

Celebrate National Fajita Day in New Orleans

Curtis Macken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9l5B_0bPY7CXR00
Nadine Primeau/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Do any of you remember when Ross made fajitas in the Friends show? Well, August 18 is National Fajitas Day and you could celebrate it by trying some fajitas in New Orleans. Here are some of the places in New Orleans that serves fajitas.

1. Mr. Tequila

Mr. Tequila is owned by the Gonzalez brothers, Raul Gonzalez, Leonel Gonzalez, and Jonathan Gonzalez. The restaurant serves authentic Mexican cuisine and tequila ranging from $8 to $200 a shot. It is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

2. Los Jefes Tortilleria & Grill

Los Jefes Tortilleria & Grill was established in 2016 and is located in the Heart of Fat City. The restaurant offers authentic Mexican food and their tortillas are handmade in-house. They have redfish fajitas, enchiladas, and other Mexican foods. Visit their website for information about their opening hours and what other services they offer.

3. El Paso Mexican Grill

El Paso Mexican Grill's recipe has been passed down for three generations. They offer a wide range of menus, which include fajitas, enchilada, tacos, and many more. The restaurant is open from 10.30 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Friday and on Sundays, and from 10.30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

4. La Carreta

La Carreta was established in 1998 and offers authentic Mexican cuisine in Uptown New Orleans. The restaurant offers steak fajitas and handmade margaritas with fresh fruit. Visit La Carreta's official website for more information about its menu and opening hours.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_dd59d2a58e33548e77deafdaef050964.blob

LSU grad about town

New Orleans, LA
278 followers
Loading

More from Curtis Macken

New Orleans, LA

The AmeriCorps VISTA projects will be opening positions in Fall 2021

NEW ORLEANS, LA - City of New Orleans AmeriCorps VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) Program is a federal grant program that tackles the nation's most pressing challenges by connecting individuals and organizations through service and volunteering.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

NOPD is hiring Human Resources Administrator

NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is now searching for a skilled Human Resources Administrator to join their team. This position serves as the N.O.P.D.'s Human Resource Manager, reporting to the Assistant Superintendent of Police and managing and directing the activities of subordinate staff who provide a wide range of human resources support for the department.Read full story
Westwego, LA

A man from Westwego was arrested for illegal possession of firearms

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Terrell Richardson, 44, of Westwego, Louisiana, was sentenced to thirty-seven months in prison by United States District Court Judge Martin L. C. Feldman for unlicensed possession of a firearm.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Apply for the Mayor's Youth Advisory Council

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The 2021-2022 Mayor's Youth Advisory Council is accepting applications from August 16 until September 3. The Mayor's Youth Advisory Council's (Council) vision is to represent the voice of the youth in New Orleans and is directly connected with the Mayor's Office. The Council raises issues and concerns and provides meaningful change for the well-being of youth in the city and the rest of the community. The Council's mission is to advise and propose action items, regarding matters related to the youth of New Orleans, to the Mayor of the city.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Loyola University records the largest and most diverse first-year class in history

NEW ORLEANS, LA - This fall semester, Loyola University New Orleans recorded the largest and most diverse first-year students in its history. The university currently has 973 students, which is 25 percent higher than last year, and 22 percent above target. 43 percent of the first-year students come from Louisiana and the others are from 44 different states across the country and from 20 different countries.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

NOLA Ready is hosting an online discussion on Climate & Resilience with Mayor Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS, LA - New Orleans Ready is holding a series of webinars to address resilience and situate New Orlean city within a changing landscape in response to this year's record-breaking rains.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Free Family Sunday at Longue Vue Gardens

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Are you looking for a fun activity with your family?. If you are interested in heritage buildings equipped with beautiful gardens and relaxing fountains, you may consider coming to join the "Free Family Sunday at Longue Vue Gardens" that will be held on Sunday, September 5, 2021, from 1.00 - 5.00 p.m.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Mayor Cantrell commends businesses for complying with the Modified Phase Three COVID-19 Guidelines

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Today, Mayor Cantrell from her Twitter account commends to all of the NOLA businesses that are following our COVID-19 protocols. Previously, Mayor LaToya Cantrell and New Orleans Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno announced that starting on Monday, August 16, 2021, evidence of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours will be required for entry at various indoor locations both for visitors including employees, to access restaurants, bars, gyms, indoor group fitness centers or individual fitness classes, indoor entertainment and performance spaces as well as large outdoor events.Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

The Day when Hurricane Camille happened in 1969

NEW ORLEANS, LA - During the 1969 Atlantic hurricane season, Hurricane Camille was the third and most powerful tropical cyclone on the planet. It was the second of three disastrous Category five storms to make landfall in the United States during the twentieth century, other than the Labor Day hurricane of 1935 and Hurricane Andrew of 1992.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Lake Forest Manor Project will be finished this year

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Mayor LaToya Cantrell mentioned on her official Twitter account on August 13, 2021, that the multifamily senior housing development will consist of 200 units and will be located at 10101 Lake Forest, New Orleans East is now 70 percent complete.Read full story
2 comments
Lafourche Parish, LA

Understand the history of Lafourche Parish

THIBODAUX, LA - At about 45 miles southwest of New Orleans, Lafourche Parish was one of the earliest parishes established in Louisiana, along with the other original 19 parishes that rose from the Territory of Orleans on March 31, 1807.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

The Ogden Museum New Orleans hosts an Art & Zen Online Meditation

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Ogden Museum of New Orleans will host an Art & Zen Online Meditation on Sunday, August 25, 2021, from 12:00 pm - 12:30 pm via Zoom. The program will be led by yoga and meditation instructor, Mikhayla Harrell. She is a native of New Mexico and currently leads group alignment-based yoga classes weekly at Balance Yoga & Wellness, Art + Zen mindfulness meditation classes, and ongoing museum art programs for kids, teenagers, and adults at Ogden Museum of Southern Art. Harrell tries to combine the practice of yoga through art, movement, voices, and creativity.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

A man from Marrero pleaded guilty to Defrauding an Insurance Company

NEW ORLEANS, LA -- Dewayne Coleman, aged 22, of Marrero, Louisiana, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to commit mail fraud resulting from a series of manufactured car collisions involving tractor-trailers in New Orleans, violating Title 18, U.S. Code, Section 371.Read full story
1 comments
New Orleans, LA

National Couple's Day

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Wednesday, August 18 is the National Couple's Day. There is no other way to celebrate it other than spending the day with your partner. Here are some of the places you can visit in New Orleans to spend the day doing something romantic.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

The University of New Orleans welcomed the Class of 2025

NEW ORLEANS, LA - After the school was forced to close down last fall due to the pandemic, the University of New Orleans held a new student convocation at the Lakefront Arena on August 13 to welcome the Class of 2025.Read full story
Louisiana State

Winners of the 2021 Louisiana Contemporary Exhibition

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The 2021 edition of the Louisiana Contemporary exhibition was opened on August 7, 2021, and the Ogden Museum of Southern Art has announced the winners of the exhibition.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day

NEW ORLEANS, LA - National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day takes place on August 22 and would be a great reminder for you to take your cat to the vet. Here are some of the recommended vet clinics in New Orleans according to Yelp.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

NOPD searching for suspect, car involved in hit-and-run on Interstate 10 East at Chef Menteur Highway

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The New Orleans Police Department is requesting assistance in finding a car and its driver in their investigation of a hit-and-run accident that occurred fatally in Interstate 10 East at Chef Menteur Highway on August 15, 2021.Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Top 3 Food History Tours in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA – New Orleans is rich for its history, cultures, and dishes. You can explore and enjoy ethnic eateries at its best restaurants throughout the cities of NOLA. Here are the top 3 New Orleans food tours you can choose from:Read full story
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Check Out These 4 Exhibit Galleries at the Children's Museum of St. Tammany

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA - The Children's Museum of St. Tammany is the place for children to explore an interactive educational environment and to discover learning by playing, as well as to imagine and create artistic works.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy