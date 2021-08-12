Celebrate National Fajita Day in New Orleans

Nadine Primeau/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Do any of you remember when Ross made fajitas in the Friends show? Well, August 18 is National Fajitas Day and you could celebrate it by trying some fajitas in New Orleans. Here are some of the places in New Orleans that serves fajitas.

1. Mr. Tequila

Mr. Tequila is owned by the Gonzalez brothers, Raul Gonzalez, Leonel Gonzalez, and Jonathan Gonzalez. The restaurant serves authentic Mexican cuisine and tequila ranging from $8 to $200 a shot. It is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

2. Los Jefes Tortilleria & Grill

Los Jefes Tortilleria & Grill was established in 2016 and is located in the Heart of Fat City. The restaurant offers authentic Mexican food and their tortillas are handmade in-house. They have redfish fajitas, enchiladas, and other Mexican foods. Visit their website for information about their opening hours and what other services they offer.

3. El Paso Mexican Grill

El Paso Mexican Grill's recipe has been passed down for three generations. They offer a wide range of menus, which include fajitas, enchilada, tacos, and many more. The restaurant is open from 10.30 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday to Friday and on Sundays, and from 10.30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

4. La Carreta

La Carreta was established in 1998 and offers authentic Mexican cuisine in Uptown New Orleans. The restaurant offers steak fajitas and handmade margaritas with fresh fruit. Visit La Carreta's official website for more information about its menu and opening hours.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.