Loyola Wolf Pack Athletics prepares to compete in beach volleyball and esports

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Beach volleyball and esports will join the university intercollegiate programs and the teams will start to compete during the 2022-2023 academic year, announced the Loyola University New Orleans Athletics Department.

The beach volleyball team will play in several matches in spring as a club program and the esports team will join the National Association of Collegiate Esports, or NACE, to develop the structure and lay the groundwork of e-sports in the varsity space.

"We are excited about adding two new intercollegiate sports to our portfolio starting in the fall of 2022," said Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Brett Simpson.

"This initiative was part of the University's Strategic Enrollment Plan. Both sports are gaining popularity across the country. Beach volleyball will be a nice compliment to our indoor team, and esports is a rapidly growing sport and industry. We're excited about these offerings as we recruit student-athletes for the Fall of 2022."

Loyola volleyball coach Jesse Zabal is also looking forward to the addition of beach volleyball and the student-athletes recruitment. However, since ​the new programs won't be official until spring 2023, the Pack won't be able to compete in the first-ever Women's Beach National held by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics, or NAIA, in April 2022.

On the other hand, the Loyola esports team will be the fourth collegiate program in Louisiana. A gaming facility will be built inside the Danna Student Center to prepare the team in competing in various games, such as Rocket League, Fortnite, League of Legends, and Super Smash Brothers Ultimate.

As Loyola athletics hasn't found head coaches for these new programs, you can look forward to more details to be released along the 2021-22 academic year.

