Tulane researchers found that marijuana use is related to infertility in men

Kelly Sikkema / Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Researchers of Tulane University and the University of Washington has published their findings of the effect of marijuana use on sperm quality.

According to the study, men who smoked weed are associated with low semen volume and damaged sperm, but their sperm is also more likely to swim faster.

The study was participated by 409 men undergoing fertility evaluation at a urology clinic in Washington state, 17 percent of them are current smokers and 25 percent identified as past smokers.

When compared to sperm quality of non-smokers, men who smoke or used to smoke were significantly more likely to have abnormal sperm development and low semen volume. These problems can be challenging for men of reproductive age who want to conceive.

“This is one of the first studies that show a decline in sperm quality in current and past marijuana smokers, compared to non-smokers,” said Dr. Omer A. Raheem, lead author on the study and assistant professor of urology at Tulane University School of Medicine.

“This is significant because it adds to the evolving evidence of the potential negative impacts of marijuana on human reproduction.”

One positive side effect of smoking marijuana is sperm motility improvement as the study found that sperm of non-smokers tend to move slower compared to current and past smokers.

While this study sheds new light on the impacts of cannabis on the male reproductive system, it still takes more research to learn if these effects are lasting and widespread.

“Much more research and randomized studies are needed to gain a full understanding of the relationship between marijuana and male reproductive health," said Raheem.

