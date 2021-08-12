LCMC Health New Orleans shares tips on children's mental health during pandemic

August de Richelieu / Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA - LCMC Health New Orleans is concerned that the COVID-19 pandemic is making children feel anxious, especially as they are now going back to school and starting a new semester.

Due to forced quarantine and constant changes, children are facing a new type of stress that can be indicated by declining school performance, being abnormally irritable or sad, having trouble concentrating, and other unusual physical and emotional discomfort.

For children who continue to study from home, teachers and caretakers can apply some tips to maintain their mental health, such as encouraging children to spend time with classmates outside of class, creating a set of morning and night routine regardless of when class starts, and avoid any unnecessary computer use, especially right before sleeping.

LCMC Health also shares some general advice to help children and family to face the pandemic with a positive mindset.

1. Don't avoid conversation about COVID-19. Give appropriate explanations according to their age, but avert them from intimidating COVID-related news on TV and social media.

2. Practice routine in everyday life, such as having a regular schedule for the lunch break, recess, dinner, and bedtime.

3. Spend time with family and friends. Staying at home will feel more exciting when children get to play games and do fun activities together. Hanging out with other kids outdoors is also fine as long as they practice safety measures like handwashing and masking.

For those who find their child having mental health problems related to COVID-19, you can ask a provider from Children’s Hospital New Orleans Behavioral Health Center website for help or call them at 504.896.7200.

