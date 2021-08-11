3 Restaurants in Metairie that serve Louisiana Oysters

Louis Hansel / Restaurant Photography

METAIRIE, LA - Louisiana Oyster Trail has been fostering 20 restaurants and businesses serving Louisiana Oysters in Jefferson Parish since it was created in 2012 by the Jefferson Convention & Visitors Bureau, Inc. and the Louisiana Tourism Recovery Program.

Spread from the metropolitan area of Lake Pontchartrain to the Gulf of Mexico in Grand Isle, these restaurants offer a variety of ways to eat oysters, accompanied by the unique 3-foot tall oyster sculpture hand-painted by local artists.

Among the restaurants participating in Louisiana Oyster Trails, here are three spots in Metairie that keep visitors and locals coming back for more.

1. Boulevard American Bistro

Boulevard Metairie opens Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m.-9.30 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. One of the bistro's signature starters, Boulevard Oysters, is made of crispy gulf oysters with cream spinach and crystal aioli. Directed by a native New Orleanians, Boulevard strives to provide high-quality cuisine and professional service.

2. Deanie's Seafood

Deanie's has been Bucktown locals' favorite for over 50 years as it serves huge portions of boiled, broiled, and fried seafood cooked in Creole seasonings. In Deanie's you can choose to have your oysters on the half shell, charbroiled with cheese and spices, or barbequed. The shop operates Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

3. Don's Seafood

Diners at Don's Seafood will be served time-tested Cajun meals, whether it is grilled, fried, or on ice. Don's signature oysters appetizer, Jacked Up Oysters, is Louisiana Gulf oysters on half shells charbroiled with bacon, jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese. The shop in Metairie opens every day from 10.30 a.m.-10.00 p.m.

