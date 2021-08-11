New Orleans woman uses patient information to commit bank larceny of over $200,000

rupixen.com / Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Ashley Green (41) of New Orleans, Louisiana pled guilty on Aug 10, 2021, along with her two co-defendants, Brandon Livas (34) and Royale Lassai (29).

U.S. Attorney Duane Evans declared that three of them were charged to one count Bank Larceny Bill of Information, a violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2113(b).

According to court documents, Lassai used her job as a records clerk in a medical clinic in Metairie to illegally retrieve patients' personal information including dates of birth, social security numbers, addresses, and other identifying information.

Green confessed that she then bought that information from Lassai and used it to commit a fraudulent act. By using the victim's data, Green accessed and obtained debit cards for the victim's bank accounts at Capital One and Whitney.

After the debit cards were sent to Green's address, Green and Livas used them to withdraw cash from ATMs and purchase items from restaurants and retail stores. The multiple transactions reach at least $200,000 from both of the victim's accounts. Lassai also received at least $1,000 for the information sold.

U.S. Attorney Evans ordered that Green is sentenced to ten years of imprisonment and followed by up to three years supervised release. In addition to restitution, Green also has to pay a $250,000 fine and a mandatory $100 special assessment cost.

Green's sentencing is scheduled for December 8, 2021, and the prosecution is handled by the Assistant United States Attorney Carter K.D. Guice, Jr.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the United States Postal Inspection Service were recognized for their work in investigating this case.

