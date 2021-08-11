3 Best local florists in New Orleans

Roman Kraft / Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Flowers are a great way to express feelings in moments of happiness and condolences. Florists in New Orleans offer professional flower arrangements that can best reflect your emotions. Here are the top three local florists in New Orleans to order flowers for any occasion.

1. Flora Savage

The premier flower shop focuses on both contemporary and traditional design styles with a variety of fresh blooms, such as daisies, hydrangeas, and lilies. It offers flowers for special occasions like anniversaries, birthdays, Easter and Passover, and funerals, as well as everyday flowers to liven up your space.

The shop has a same-day delivery service that covers Arabi, Chalmette, Gretna, Kenner, and Metairie. Bouquet prices range from $59 for The Mandeville to $109.95 for The Hamptons by BloomNation.

2. Harkins the Florist

Named after the founder John Harkins, this authentic local florist is located in the Lower Garden District of New Orleans. It is considered an established shop as it has been delivering fresh flowers since 1979.

Harkins covers a large delivery area including Uptown, Kenner, Marrero, and Chalmette. Same-day delivery, Sunday delivery, and gift certificates are also available. Arrangements vary to suit customers' budgets. Economical Arrangements are priced $45-$70, while Mid-Range is $75-$125 and Wow!Design is $130-$350.

3. Mona's Accents

As one of the leading florists in New Orleans, Mona's Accents has a wide range of flowers, gifts, corsages, and birthday flower arrangements. Their experienced staff can turn fresh and high-quality flowers into a unique gift with a personalized message.

Available flowers include cymbidium orchid, dahlias, iris, peonies, roses, sunflowers, daffodils, and more. It also delivers flowers to cemeteries, funeral homes, and hospitals. Bouquet prices start from $45 for Jumping for Joy to $150 for Bridal Package.

