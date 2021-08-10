New Orleans man imprisoned for gun possession and drug dealing

RODNAE Productions / Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA — On Aug 5, 2021, Ashonti Hall (31) from New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced to 60 months of imprisonment, announced United States District Judge Sarah S. Vance.

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans declared Hall guilty of possessing a firearm to carry out a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 924(c).

Hall was indicted in October 2019 for possessing various drugs planned to be distributed, being a felon owning a firearm, and having a firearm in furtherance of drug dealing. Drugs found in Hall's possession include heroin, cocaine base, cocaine, and marijuana.

According to court documents, Hall admitted fleeing from New Orleans Police Department Officers when being questioned. At that time, the officers were investigating Hall for a shooting incident that happened on the previous day.

The police later caught Hall red-handed with a backpack. The bag contained multiple types of drugs, scales, cash, and a loaded gun.

Hall was sentenced to the mandatory minimum term of 5 years in the Bureau of Prisons. District Judge Vance then ordered the imprisonment to be followed by three years of supervised release. Hall also has to pay a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.

The prosecution of Hall's case is handled by Assistant United States Attorney David Haller. U.S. Attorney Evans applauded the contribution of the New Orleans Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in investigating this case.

ATF is a law enforcement agency that safeguards the public from the illegal use, storage, and trafficking of firearms, explosives, and alcohol and tobacco products, while DEA is a federal organization in charge of enforcing controlled substances laws of the U.S.

