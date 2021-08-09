Slidell man fleeing from one crash causes another

Michael Jin / Unsplash

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, LA - Griffin Batiste (20) of Slidell is facing hit-and-run charges after he fled from a vehicle crash as St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's deputies were pulling up. After being followed by the deputies, he ultimately caused a second crash.

On Friday, Aug. 6, at around 12.30 p.m., two deputies with the STPSO Traffic Division were driving on U.S. Highway 190 when they observed an incident on the side of the roadway near Louis Prima Drive. Two vehicles appeared to have just been involved in a crash and one of the motorists seems furious.

One of the vehicles, a Mitsubishi Galant occupied by Batiste, drove off as the deputies pulled up to help. The deputies started to follow the Mitsubishi northbound on Highway 190 before turning onto Crestwood Boulevard.

The vehicle was driving at a high rate of speed when it ultimately bumped into a culvert near the end of Crestwood Boulevard. While the first crash was only minor, the second crash caused the vehicle to flip.

Fire District personnel were called to the scene to remove Batiste from the vehicle. He sustained several injuries in the crash and was transported to a local hospital nearby for treatments.

Warrants will be issued for Batiste's arrest. The charges will include hit and run, aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of a roadway, and reckless operation. Additional charges are possible for now.

