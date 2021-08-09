New Orleans, LA

Mayor Cantrell reveals road safety project for New Orleans' MacArthur Blvd.

Curtis Macken

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZZZ2b_0bMCyAhu00
Mika Baumeister / Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The City of New Orleans has decided to continue the ongoing MacArthur Blvd road safety project, according to the community feedback and engagement.

The Mayor's Office has promised to improve the City's roadway conditions for all New Orleanians with projects like Moving New Orleans Bikes. As the project recognizes the benefits of a better bicycle network, it aims to increase safety, access, and connectivity for bicycle riders.

To achieve that, New Orleans is improving its roadways and sidewalks, addressing road safety issues and traffic jams, and developing better transit and bikeways. The city's network of "Complete Streets" will receive community input for its improvement in providing safety and support for all users.

“Addressing traffic safety is one of the core values of my approach to transportation in the City of New Orleans, regardless of how we move around our city," said Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

"We are rethinking our roadways and making them better for everyone – people walking, bicycling, driving, and riding transit. Everyone is safer because of these investments, and we will demonstrate that every single day,"

Upcoming roadworks that will be completed on MacArthur Boulevard include decreasing the number of flex posts while maintaining their safety function, adding curb reinforcement of corners at beginnings and ends of blocks, and installing more road signage along the corridor.

Additionally, parking-protected bike lanes in the eastbound direction between Algiers Plaza and Kabel Drive will be removed. The modified layout will include on-street parking and an unprotected bike lane.

The city will collect performance data on traffic volumes, speeds, and crashes to assess the project impact and to publish a report in mid-2022.

