New Orleans opens third drive-thru site offering COVID-19 vaccines and testing

CDC / Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The Louisiana Department of Health joins hands with the Louisiana National Guard, the City of New Orleans, and the University of New Orleans to open a third drive-thru site in New Orleans starting Thursday, August 5, 2021.

The new site located at The University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena parking lot in Gentilly will provide free COVID-19 vaccines and testing for six days a week. Two other sites offering the same services are the Mahalia Jackson Theater parking lot in Treme and the Harold MacDonald Sr. Park on the Westbank.

“As we experience the fourth and most severe surge of COVID-19 in Louisiana, we must take a multi-pronged approach to combat the virus,” said New Orleans Health Department Director Dr. Jennifer Avegno.

“Masking slows the spread, testing identifies cases and pandemic trends, and vaccines prevent hospitalizations and deaths. It only makes sense to co-locate these resources so that residents can access the tools they need to stay safe in one stop."

As vaccine administration and testing are located in different areas on each site, citizens have to indicate to the personnel which service they are requesting upon arrival. While pre-registration is not needed for vaccines, individuals have to pre-register online for testing.

Following Governor Edwards' emergency order, anyone who suspects they have been exposed should get tested immediately, whether they have been vaccinated or not. No identification or insurance is needed to get a free vaccine or test at these sites.

For transportation options, Lyft offers free rides that can be accessed at its website and free Uber is available upon request by using the code 10MVNOLA in the Uber app or call 3-1-1 (504-658-2299).

