City of New Orleans to auction three city-owned properties on Chef Menteur Highway

Jessica Bryant / Pexels

NEW ORLEANS, LA — The City of New Orleans announced that it would auction three city-owned properties on Wednesday, Aug 11, 2021, at 10 a.m in the City Hall Council Chambers.

These three properties will be sold at public auction as they have been determined to no longer serve any public purposes.

1. 8430-8436 Chef Menteur Hwy.

The site consists of three vacant lots made up of dirt and gravel on the front portion and a natural landscape flanked by a railroad on the rear portion. According to the Land Use Plan of the Master Plan, the site is designated as industrial for future land use. The minimum starting acceptable bid for this site is $202,500.

2. 8339 Chef Menteur Hwy.

Located on the corner of Flake Ave. and Chef Menteur Hwy., the subject is a wooded site with some remaining slab areas. The lot is currently undeveloped and within a C-1 General Commercial Zoning District. The minimum starting acceptable bid for this large vacant lot is $100,700.

3. 8501 Chef Menteur Hwy.

The vacant fully wooded site was part of previous plans to extend Crowder Boulevard across the Mississippi River Gulf Outlet and Bayou Bienvenu to connect with the Lower 9th Ward and Florida Avenue. This undeveloped lot has a minimum starting acceptable bid of $219,600.

Starting bids are set at fair market value, and all participating bidders have to fill out the Auction Registration Form before bidding. The winning bidder is required to deposit 10 percent of the winning bid amount within one hour. Otherwise, the property will be offered to the second-highest bidder.

Complete auction instructions and properties information is available on the city webpage.

