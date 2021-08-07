Top 3 Thai Restaurants in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Thai food is not something commonly found in New Orleans. If you're a Thai food connoisseur, explore the following recommended eateries to round out your search for Thai food in New Orleans.

1.Cho Thai Restaurant

Located at 3218 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115, Cho Thai restaurant brings you an authentic Thailand taste to the Big Easy.

You can choose a wide range of menu on Cho Thai for $6.00, of four signature menus, ranged from Veggies at $12.00 to soft shell-crab at $24.00.

Cho Thai is open from 4.00 p.m. to 9.00 p.m. on Monday until Thursday. I t is open from 12.00. p.m. to 10.00 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays close at 9.00 p.m. on Sundays.

You can call (504) 381-4264 or visit its official Facebook page for further info.

2. Budsi's Authentic Thai

Located at 1760 N Rampart St New Orleans, LA 70116, Budsi's Authentic Thai brought you a different experience of eating a Southeast Asian platter.

A plate of Pad Thai only costs $12.00, along with an authentic Thai dessert of mango and sticky rice for only $7.00. Other menus such as Issan region's signature Waterfall Pork or Moo Nam Tok are available for $12.00.

Budsi's Authentic Thai is open from 11.00 a.m. up until 9.00 p.m. on Sundays and Tuesday through Thursday and opened from 11.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It is closed every Monday.

You can call (504) 381-4636 or visit Budsi's Authentic Restaurant official Facebook page for further info.

3.Thai D Jing

Located near Lake Ponchartrain at 93 5th St Gretna, LA 70053, Thai D Jing serves the best Thai fusion foods. Here, you can find authentic Thai flavor combined with many kinds of soul food native to the Big Easy.

This restaurant served appetizers such as chicken wings with Thai seasonings and Papaya Salad for $ 7.00. You can also get a lunch special, either with Roti or with salad, at $12.00. Entrees in this restaurant are also affordable, as you can choose various platters from $12.00 with veggies to $16.00 with salmon.

Thai D Jing is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., and then from 5:00 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. On Sundays, it is opened from 11:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

You can call (504) 766-0681 or visit Thai D Jing Restaurant's official Facebook page for further info.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.