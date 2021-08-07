Swimming Lessons in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Sunday, July 25, 2021, marks the first World Drowning Prevention Day, which was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in April.
This is to prevent deaths by drowning, as it is one of the most common causes of death among children aged 5-14. New Orleans offers various programs and classes to facilitate your need for swimming.
Moreover, in South Louisiana, you can't walk more than 10 feet without coming across a body of water.
When deciding where to take swim lessons in New Orleans, there are numerous options to consider. You can begin with water babies or "Mommy and Me" lesson, in which a parent joins the infant in the water for an easy transition. Alternatively, you might start from the beginning with formal lessons in which the youngster is not accompanied by a parent in the water.
Here are some clubs and communities that can be your reference for learning to swim for babies, children, or adults:
**Orleans Parish**
Love Swimming
Location: 5221 South Front Street, New Orleans
Phone: (504) 891-4662.
Ages: 6 months to adult
Facility: Indoor pool
UNO Aquatic Center
Location: 6801 Franklin Avenue, New Orleans
Phone: (504)454-3934
Ages: 3 year to adult
Facility: Indoor pool
JCC- Uptown
Location: 5342 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans
Phone: (504)897-0143
Ages: 6 months and up
Facility: Outdoor pool
Loyola University
Location: 6363 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans
Phone: (504)864-7375
Ages: Infant to Adult
Facility: Indoor pool
Tulane/ Reily Center
Location: 31 McAlister Dr, New Orleans
Phone: (504)314-2860
Age: 3 and up
Facility: Indoor pool
**Jefferson Parish**
Little Fins Swim Academy
Location: 5728 Plauche St Suite B, Elmwood, LA 70123
Phone: (504) 416-0431
Ages: 6 months to adult
Facility: Indoor
Mr. Fish Swim School
Location: 2716 Winifred St., Metairie
Phone: (504)430-4201
Ages: 10 months to adult
Facility: Outdoor pool
JCC- Metairie
Location: 3747 W. Esplanade Avenue, Metairie, LA 70002
Phone: (504)887-5158
Ages: 3 and up
Facility: Outdoor pool
South Louisiana Swim Team
Location: 4828 Utica St., Metairie
Phone: 504-256-6554
Ages: 16 months and up
Facility: Indoor pool
Note: They also offer swimming lessons in Hammond and New Orleans
Harry’s Dive Shop
Location: 4709 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70001
Phone: (504)909-2220
Ages: 6 months to adult
Facility: Indoor pool
East Jefferson YMCA
Location: 6691 Riverside Drive, Metairie, LA 70003
Phone: (504)888-9622
Ages: 6 months to 15
Facility: Outdoor pool
Note: Belle Chase YMCA and West St. Tammany YMCA also offer lessons
Ms. Bubba
Location: 2002 Toledano St., Kenner
Phone: (504)400-6544
Ages: 6 months to adult
Facility: Outdoor pool
Note: Please text to schedule
**Northshore**
Infant Swim Resource
Location: Covington, Hammond, Slidell, New Orleans, or private residence
Phone: (985)351-4812
Ages: 6 months to 6 years
Facility: Varies
Northshore Swim
Location: 690 Albert Street, Mandeville, LA
Phone: (985)626-9456
Ages: 6 months to adult
Facility: Outdoor pool
Franco’s
Location: 100 Bon Temps Roule, Mandeville, LA
Phone: (985)792-0200
Ages: 6 months to adult
Facility: Outdoor pool
Pelican Athletic Club
Location: 1170 Meadowbrook Blvd, Mandeville, LA
Phone: (985)626-3706
Ages: 6 months to adult
Facility: Indoor or outdoor pool
Residential Pool Instructors
Jennifer Laurent
Location: Covington, Hammond, Slidell, New Orleans, or private residence
Phone: (985)351-4812
Ages: 6 months to 6 years
