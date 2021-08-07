Swimming Lessons in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Sunday, July 25, 2021, marks the first World Drowning Prevention Day, which was designated by the United Nations General Assembly in April.

This is to prevent deaths by drowning, as it is one of the most common causes of death among children aged 5-14. New Orleans offers various programs and classes to facilitate your need for swimming.

Moreover, in South Louisiana, you can't walk more than 10 feet without coming across a body of water.

When deciding where to take swim lessons in New Orleans, there are numerous options to consider. You can begin with water babies or "Mommy and Me" lesson, in which a parent joins the infant in the water for an easy transition. Alternatively, you might start from the beginning with formal lessons in which the youngster is not accompanied by a parent in the water.

Here are some clubs and communities that can be your reference for learning to swim for babies, children, or adults:

**Orleans Parish**

Love Swimming

Location: 5221 South Front Street, New Orleans

Phone: (504) 891-4662.

Ages: 6 months to adult

Facility: Indoor pool

UNO Aquatic Center

Location: 6801 Franklin Avenue, New Orleans

Phone: (504)454-3934

Ages: 3 year to adult

Facility: Indoor pool

JCC- Uptown

Location: 5342 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans

Phone: (504)897-0143

Ages: 6 months and up

Facility: Outdoor pool

Loyola University

Location: 6363 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans

Phone: (504)864-7375

Ages: Infant to Adult

Facility: Indoor pool

Tulane/ Reily Center

Location: 31 McAlister Dr, New Orleans

Phone: (504)314-2860

Age: 3 and up

Facility: Indoor pool

**Jefferson Parish**

Little Fins Swim Academy

Location: 5728 Plauche St Suite B, Elmwood, LA 70123

Phone: (504) 416-0431

Ages: 6 months to adult

Facility: Indoor

Mr. Fish Swim School

Location: 2716 Winifred St., Metairie

Phone: (504)430-4201

Ages: 10 months to adult

Facility: Outdoor pool

JCC- Metairie

Location: 3747 W. Esplanade Avenue, Metairie, LA 70002

Phone: (504)887-5158

Ages: 3 and up

Facility: Outdoor pool

South Louisiana Swim Team

Location: 4828 Utica St., Metairie

Phone: 504-256-6554

Ages: 16 months and up

Facility: Indoor pool

Note: They also offer swimming lessons in Hammond and New Orleans

Harry’s Dive Shop

Location: 4709 Airline Drive, Metairie, LA 70001

Phone: (504)909-2220

Ages: 6 months to adult

Facility: Indoor pool

East Jefferson YMCA

Location: 6691 Riverside Drive, Metairie, LA 70003

Phone: (504)888-9622

Ages: 6 months to 15

Facility: Outdoor pool

Note: Belle Chase YMCA and West St. Tammany YMCA also offer lessons

Ms. Bubba

Location: 2002 Toledano St., Kenner

Phone: (504)400-6544

Ages: 6 months to adult

Facility: Outdoor pool

Note: Please text to schedule

**Northshore**

Infant Swim Resource

Location: Covington, Hammond, Slidell, New Orleans, or private residence

Phone: (985)351-4812

Ages: 6 months to 6 years

Facility: Varies

Northshore Swim

Location: 690 Albert Street, Mandeville, LA

Phone: (985)626-9456

Ages: 6 months to adult

Facility: Outdoor pool

Franco’s

Location: 100 Bon Temps Roule, Mandeville, LA

Phone: (985)792-0200

Ages: 6 months to adult

Facility: Outdoor pool

Pelican Athletic Club

Location: 1170 Meadowbrook Blvd, Mandeville, LA

Phone: (985)626-3706

Ages: 6 months to adult

Facility: Indoor or outdoor pool

Residential Pool Instructors

Jennifer Laurent

Location: Covington, Hammond, Slidell, New Orleans, or private residence

Phone: (985)351-4812

Ages: 6 months to 6 years

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.