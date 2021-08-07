Local Profiles: History of The Rotary Club of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Through a meeting held on February 23, 1910, at 232 North Peters Street, the Rotary Club of New Orleans was established. In the same year on April 26, the club became the 12th Rotary Club.

To honor this, every weekly meeting will begin at 12:12 PM. Four years later, the International Association of Rotary Clubs admitted the Rotary Club of New Orleans as its 11th member club.

The Rotary Clubs of New Orleans funded a lot of new clubs as the City of New Orleans expanded. Some of the clubs are Westbank Rotary Group that born in 1953, followed by the Rotary Club of Metairie in 1957, and the Rotary Clubs of East New Orleans and Carrollton for two years later. The Riverbend Club joined the group offering meetings in 2010.

The Rotary Club of New Orleans has always been a service organization throughout its history. New Orleans Rotary also sponsored Blind Golfers Tournaments in 1972, 1979, 1986, and 1993. Not only as a sponsor, but the club also takes part in a lot of community projects, such as painting and scraping houses in damaged neighborhoods, painting classrooms in schools, volunteering at public parks and public television stations, and tutoring at public schools. The Club has raised donations to help bring medical assistance to poor countries around the world as well.

Herb Brickson and Audree Brickson, a member of the Rotary Club of New Orleans, who was also a District Governor-Elect conducted a group study exchange team to the Philippines in 1991. The couple noted textbooks in schools were insufficient. The club initiated a sponsor for the school affiliate club at Warren Easton High School and gathered over 20,000 textbooks and sent them off for free to the Rotary Club of Roxas Hillside before distributed the books to 65 area schools.

Nowadays, the Rotary Club of New Orleans can be found handing out dictionaries to local primary schools, collecting glasses for people who need them, distributing food and clothing for those in need, and other social activities. Members benefit from one of the most robust programs that provide an opportunity to learn new things.

