Home Care Solutions providing services for elderly in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Home Care Solutions New Orleans was established in 1991 as an institution providing better solutions in keeping the elderly loved ones safe and content while giving the family peace of mind.

Located at 3421 North Causeway Boulevard, Suite 502 Metairie, LA 70002, the service opens from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The institution offers non-medical sitter or companion services with proficiency in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's care.

Led by licensed social workers, Home Care Solutions provides client-centered and personalized services to each individual. The institution is committed to optimizing the elderly family members' autonomy and independence while offering the highest quality of service and consultation.

Home Care Solutions also provides a dependable support system of information, assistance, and appreciating care based on a deep understanding of the resources needed by the clients and their families.

For in-home caregiving, the institution offers services in Orleans and Jefferson Parishes. For care management, it offers to the same place plus St. Tammany Parish on a case by case basis. In the Greater New Orleans area, it is the only company to provide the Aging Life Care Management services.

Home Care Solutions assists elderlies and their families in coping with the challenge of aging through education, advocacy, counseling, and service. Significant feedback from clients and their families will help the institution to provide better services in the future.

Clients or family members are encouraged to contact the office at 504-828-0900 to learn about private caregiving services, Aging Life Care Management, and to report a problem with the service.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.