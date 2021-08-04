New Orleans National Performance Network announces its annual conference date

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The New Orleans National Performance Network encourages artists, art presenters, activists, funders and organizers across the country to join its annual conference on January 26-February 1, 2022.

NPN's conference is an opportunity to learn together and to promote racial and cultural justice in the arts.

Due to ongoing health and safety concerns, NPN decided that the 2022 conference will be fully virtual. The schedule will be spread out over a week from January 26 to 27 and January 31 to February 1, allowing space for participants to reflect and recharge from screens. Registration will start to open in October 2021.

Similar to NPN's previous events, the 2022 conference will feature conversations about social justice movements in and beyond the arts, learning between fellow practitioners, and chances for artists to share their work and ideas. Held virtually, the upcoming conference allows NPN to include artists and cultural leaders throughout the U.S. and international arts presenters.

NPN has been working to center disability justice and community wellbeing through collaboration with Claudia Allick, an intersectional inclusion consultant and founder of Calling up Justice. The virtual conference will be an opportunity for NPN to share lessons learned in the past year and to put them into practice.

Founded in 1985 to address artistic isolation and economic restraint which burden artists and communities, NPN became a robust network and centralized source of funding for the presentation of performing artists. Through decades of growth and expansion, NPN now focuses on long-term financial sustainability and intentions to build a social justice movement.

As schedule and registration for events will be available in October 2021, you can email conference@npnweb.org to inquire about more information.

