Philanthropy, grants and more on Bayou Region Nonprofit Conference's agenda

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA - Bayou Community Foundation joins hands with Fletcher Technical Community College and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana to present Bayou Region Nonprofit Conference on August 19, 2021. The one-day conference will be a networking opportunity for Bayou Region nonprofit professionals, board members, and volunteers.

The general session and breakout presentations will feature topics such as the power of nonprofits and philanthropy in the community, building resiliency through collaboration, grant-writing and thanking donors, nonprofit management and board of directors role during a crisis, as well as a panel of funders discussion on types of accepted grants requests and what they look for in grant applications.

Speakers line-up include Lisa Chmiola (Fablanthropy) as the opening speaker, as well as Jenny Bigelow (fundraising consultant and University of New Orleans adjunct faculty member), Annie LaRock (strategic planning and fundraising counsel), Germaine Townsend (HR NOLA), and Nora Ellertsen (The Funding Seed) for breakout sessions. For the closing session, a panel discussion featuring regional and local grant funders such as BCF, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, Chevron, Danos Foundation, and more will answer questions on grant requests.

On a special session after lunch, guests from the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana will share about their community's experience. They will discuss the way local nonprofits adapted through crises and their role in recovery as the community lived through multiple disasters over the past year.

The ticket price for the full program, breakfast, and lunch is $60/person. Ticket and registration are available on Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-bayou-region-nonprofit-conference-tickets-161006616123) and will close at 5 p.m. on Monday, August 16. For more information, BCF Executive Director Jennifer Armand can be reached at (985) 790-1150 or ArmandJ@BayouCF.org.

