American Studio Ceramics exhibition at Louisiana State University Museum of Art

BATON ROUGE, LA - Louisiana State University Museum of Art presents Form & Fire: American Studio Ceramics from the E. John Bullard Collection, an exhibition featuring artworks by 69 artists, including leading figures in ceramics history such as Andrea and John Gill, Vivika and Otto Heino, Ken Ferguson, Wayne Higby, and more. The public and students of LSU are welcome to study the collection from July 8, 2021, to February 2022.

The collection is a group of over 100 American studio ceramic works and is a gift by a legacy from E. John Bullard. Bullard has had an outstanding career as a Director and CEO of the New Orleans Museum of Art for 37 years. In retirement, his interest in ceramics grow and his collection has reached around 1,000 objects in a short seven years.

On the exhibition, most of the ceramic works are functional wares whose sculptural and visual aspects are enhanced by the artists' touch. Each work has unique materials and techniques, while also serving as a dialogue with history and each other. Since 20th century America, ceramic art has been considered and recognized for its artistic and historic achievement, rivaling any other artistic medium.

As this collection includes multiple works by individual artists, it shows the range of forms, styles, and techniques, as well as the broad context of modern and contemporary art history. It will join other works in the Newcomb collection with significant development in scale and style.

This exhibition is curated by Executive Director of the LSU MOA Daniel E. Stetson. LSU MOA also thanks Partner Sponsors Catherine Burns Tremaine and Becky and Warren Gottsegen, Supporters Debbie de La Houssaye and Lake Douglas, and Jacki and Brian Schneider for making this exhibition and catalog possible.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.